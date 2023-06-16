Broadhead On as Sub in Wales Defeat

Friday, 16th Jun 2023 21:57

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead won his third full international cap as 10-man Wales were beaten 4-2 by Armenia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Broadhead, 25, was introduced as a sub in the 82nd minute with the Welsh already reduced in number following former Town striker Kieffer Mooreâ€™s dismissal after a clash with Armenian keeper Ognjen Cancarevic five minutes earlier and with all the gameâ€™s goals having been scored.

The Blues attacker looked sharp in his minutes on the pitch but was unable to see his side back into the match.

Wales are in Euro 2024 qualification action again on Monday when they take on Turkey away in Samsun.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Janoi Donacien could make his international debut overnight as Saint Lucia face Martinque in a CONCACAF Gold Cup first preliminary round game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Elsewhere, Town's first pre-season friendly against Felixstowe & Walton at the AGL Arena on Saturday 1st July has sold out, the final 600 tickets having gone on general sale at 6pm.





Photo: Matchday Images