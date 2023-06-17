Donacien Makes Full International Debut But Saint Lucia Defeated
Saturday, 17th Jun 2023 09:43
Town defender Janoi Donacien made his international debut overnight for Saint Lucia in a 3-1 CONCACAF Gold Cup first preliminary round defeat to Martinque at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes on the right of a three-man central defence for the country of his birth, who are managed by former Blues striker Stern John.
Donacien is Town's second Saint Lucia international, the Caribbean island's all-time top scorer Earl Jean having spent a short spell with George Burley's Blues in 1996/97, making one sub appearance without finding the net.
Photo: Matchday Images
