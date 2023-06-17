Donacien Makes Full International Debut But Saint Lucia Defeated

Saturday, 17th Jun 2023 09:43 Town defender Janoi Donacien made his international debut overnight for Saint Lucia in a 3-1 CONCACAF Gold Cup first preliminary round defeat to Martinque at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes on the right of a three-man central defence for the country of his birth, who are managed by former Blues striker Stern John. Donacien is Town's second Saint Lucia international, the Caribbean island's all-time top scorer Earl Jean having spent a short spell with George Burley's Blues in 1996/97, making one sub appearance without finding the net.

Photo: Matchday Images



BoxerBlue added 10:26 - Jun 17

Well done Don



Shame it ended in defeat but we have another international on our books 0

