Broadhead and Baggott Could Win Caps But Messi Drops Out

Monday, 19th Jun 2023 09:16

Town duo Nathan Broadhead and Elkan Baggott could win international caps today but the young defender won’t now be facing Lionel Messi.

Broadhead’s Wales are in Euro 2024 action against Turkey in Samsun aiming to bounce back from Friday’s 4-2 home defeat to Armenia (KO 7.45pm, S4C and Viaplay 2).

The 25-year-old Town forward will be looking to win his fourth full cap and to add to his debut international goal.

Baggott, 20, is expected to start for Indonesia and win his 16th full cap as they take on an Argentina in a friendly in Jakarta, a game in which legend Messi was expected to take part.

However, the 35-year-old dropped out of the squad following Thursday’s 2-0 home defeat of Australia in order to go on holiday and rest after a long season in which he lifted the World Cup.

“I understand that Indonesian fans are sad, but Messi is resting,” head coach Lionel Scaloni explained.

“I had already decided before that he, [Angel] Di Maria and [Nicolas] Otamendi should rest after a very long season.

“Argentina is well above any player. In this case, Leo is not there, but the others are. We hope they, the fans are going to enjoy it.”

Indonesia drew 0-0 with Palestine in the first of their two June friendlies on Wednesday of last week.





Photo: Sports Press Photo

