Released Coleman Close to Bolton Move

Monday, 19th Jun 2023 13:29

Released Blues keeper Joel Coleman is reportedly close to joining Bolton Wanderers, his hometown club.

The 27-year-old, who left Rochdale last summer, signed for Town on a short-term deal in November after third-choice Nick Hayes picked up an injury playing for the U21s.

The former Oldham and Huddersfield man penned another deal which ran to the end of the season in January but was released in the summer without making a senior appearance, although having been on the first-team bench for the FA Cup games against Bracknell and Rotherham.

Now, according to the Bolton News, Coleman is closing in on a move to the Trotters.





Photo: ITFC