Baggott Adds to Caps in Indonesia Defeat
Monday, 19th Jun 2023 15:53
Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 16th full cap as Indonesia were beaten 2-0 by Argentina in Jakarta this afternoon.
Baggott played the full 90 minutes as Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero netted goals either side of half-time to see the visitors to victory.
Argentina were without Lionel Messi, who went away on holiday following last Thursdayâ€™s 2-0 victory over Australia.
The game was Indonesiaâ€™s second and final June friendly, last Wednesdayâ€™s game against Palestine having ended 0-0.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]