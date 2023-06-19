MacAnthony: Taylor to Join Town? Don't Expect It
Monday, 19th Jun 2023 21:47
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says Town fans shouldn’t expect Posh midfielder Jack Taylor to join the Blues this summer.
Taylor is a long-term Town target having had multiple bids, the final one approaching £2 million, in January.
Earlier this month, Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry said he expected the 24-year-old to move to a Championship club, naming the Blues as among the contenders.
However, asked on Twitter this evening when Town fans could anticipate Taylor joining the Blues, MacAnthony appeared to dampen down those expectations.
Briatol City have also been linked with the Irish U21 international, while we understand Middlesbrough and Millwall are also keen.
