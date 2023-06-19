MacAnthony: Taylor to Join Town? Don't Expect It

Monday, 19th Jun 2023 21:47 Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says Town fans shouldn’t expect Posh midfielder Jack Taylor to join the Blues this summer. Taylor is a long-term Town target having had multiple bids, the final one approaching £2 million, in January. Earlier this month, Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry said he expected the 24-year-old to move to a Championship club, naming the Blues as among the contenders. However, asked on Twitter this evening when Town fans could anticipate Taylor joining the Blues, MacAnthony appeared to dampen down those expectations. Briatol City have also been linked with the Irish U21 international, while we understand Middlesbrough and Millwall are also keen. Don’t expect it 👍🏻 https://t.co/SyfAyvRghO — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 19, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 21:53 - Jun 19

Good news. Now if only Posh could stop trying to sell us all their players. 0

Pencilpete added 21:55 - Jun 19

How did the last Taylor we signed from them work out ? 0

cressi added 21:56 - Jun 19

Personally after we attained promotion I'm not sure his what we need I think we need to aim higher his never really owned a game I've watched. 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:06 - Jun 19

Not fussed to be honest! 0

