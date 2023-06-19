Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Broadhead Wins Cap But Wales Lose Again
Monday, 19th Jun 2023 21:59

Town forward Nathan Broadhead won his fourth full international cap as a late sub as 10-man Wales were beaten 2-0 in Turkey in a Euro 2024 qualifier this evening.

Broadhead was introduced in the 84th minute as the Welsh, who had been reduced in number for the second successive game after Ipswich-born midfielder and one-time Blues target Joe Morrell was red-carded four minutes before the break, looked to get back into the game having been.

Umit Nayir and Arda GÃ¼ler netted the goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes to see Wales to their second Euro 2024 qualifier in four days, Armenia having won 4-2 in Cardiff on Friday.


Photo: Sports Press Photo



