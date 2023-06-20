Bolton Confirm Coleman Signing

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of released Blues keeper Joel Coleman.

News that the 27-year-old was close to joining his hometown club first emerged yesterday.

Coleman, who left Rochdale last summer, signed for Town on a short-term deal in November after third-choice Nick Hayes picked up an injury playing for the U21s.

The former Oldham and Huddersfield man penned another deal which ran to the end of the season in January but was released in the summer without making a senior appearance, although having been on the first-team bench for the FA Cup games against Bracknell and Rotherham.

Elsewhere, ex-Town midfielder Ed Upson, 33, who scored the winning goal in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final, has joined Cole Skuse's Bury Town after leaving Stowmarket Town.





Photo: ITFC