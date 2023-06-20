No Town Interest in Johnson

Tuesday, 20th Jun 2023 14:48 TWTD understands Town have no interest in Sheffield Wednesdayâ€™s Marvin Johnson, contrary to reports. The 32-year-old is out of contract with the Owls and has been offered new term but, according to the Sheffield Star, the Blues have made an approach to take the left-sided wideman on a free transfer. However, we understand there has been no interest from Town in the former Middlesbrough, Oxford and Motherwell man. Town targeting Johnson would come as a surprise, the winger or wing-back having been suspended for three games following the match between the Blues and Owls at Portman Road in February after head-butting Wes Burns.

Photo: Matchday Images



leftie1972 added 14:51 - Jun 20

That would be an interesting first meeting between new team mates! Not gonna happen though. 1

Kropotkin123 added 14:53 - Jun 20

Worth it for the photo 0

BlueBoots added 14:54 - Jun 20

Player's agent in throwing in name of club with a war chest in same division shocker 1

hoppy added 14:54 - Jun 20

He'll be pleased if we've given him the elbow... he likes using them! 0

