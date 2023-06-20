No Town Interest in Johnson
Tuesday, 20th Jun 2023 14:48
TWTD understands Town have no interest in Sheffield Wednesdayâ€™s Marvin Johnson, contrary to reports.
The 32-year-old is out of contract with the Owls and has been offered new term but, according to the Sheffield Star, the Blues have made an approach to take the left-sided wideman on a free transfer.
However, we understand there has been no interest from Town in the former Middlesbrough, Oxford and Motherwell man.
Town targeting Johnson would come as a surprise, the winger or wing-back having been suspended for three games following the match between the Blues and Owls at Portman Road in February after head-butting Wes Burns.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of todayâ€™s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]