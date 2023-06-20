Everton Yet to Make Decision On Simms

Tuesday, 20th Jun 2023 15:48 Everton are reportedly still to accept any offers for striker Ellis Simms. As reported last week, Simms is among the strikers the Blues are eyeing as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Championship with other clubs also keen. According to The Athletic, the Toffeemen will be looking to raise cash during the close season with a decision on Simms expected to be made soon but with no offers yet having been accepted. Simms joined Everton at 16 having spent time with Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City as a schoolboy. The 6ft 3in tall frontman was loaned to Blackpool in January 2021, then a year later moved to Hearts in Scotland for the second half of the following season. The Oldham-born striker signed for Sunderland on loan last season and made 14 starts and three sub appearances, scoring seven times, before being recalled at the turn of the year. For his parent club, Simms has made three starts and nine sub appearances - all in the Premier League - scoring once, in March’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. A new number nine - or perhaps two - is likely to be well up manager Kieran McKenna’s summer wishlist with loanee George Hirst having returned to his parent club Leicester at the end of the season.

Photo: Action Images



cooper4england added 16:28 - Jun 20

I know you can't go too much on a video but Simms does look exciting and quite a unit.

0

