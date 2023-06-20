Town to Face Preston in Pre-Season

Tuesday, 20th Jun 2023 16:36 Town will play fellow Championship side Preston North End in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on Wednesday 19th July (KO 7pm). The game will come a few days after the Blues return from their Austrian training camp which will conclude with two games on the Saturday against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava and Austrian club Admira Wacker. Town last faced the Lilywhites in the 2018/19 season when the Portman Road match ended 1-1 and Preston ran out 4-0 victors at Deepdale. Fans will learn when the teams will meet one another competitively on Thursday when the Championship fixtures are announced at 9am. Town begin their pre-season programme at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday 1st July, a game which has sold out. A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Naylorsrightboot added 17:18 - Jun 20

Strange to be playing a pre season friendly against a team that will be in the same league this season. Bit boring to be honest. 1

keighleyblue added 17:18 - Jun 20

Awesome, not too far from me 1

Linkboy13 added 17:21 - Jun 20

Surprised at this one but it's bound to happen now Preston away first game of the season. I don't pay much regard to friendlies what ever the result. 1

blues1 added 17:54 - Jun 20

Unusual to play a friendly against some1 in the same division, but also could be a good guide to where we need to be at, come the season. Thi not that much to be read, from the result of course. 0

