Town to Face Preston in Pre-Season
Tuesday, 20th Jun 2023 16:36
Town will play fellow Championship side Preston North End in a pre-season friendly at Deepdale on Wednesday 19th July (KO 7pm).
The game will come a few days after the Blues return from their Austrian training camp which will conclude with two games on the Saturday against Slovakian side Spartak Trnava and Austrian club Admira Wacker.
Town last faced the Lilywhites in the 2018/19 season when the Portman Road match ended 1-1 and Preston ran out 4-0 victors at Deepdale.
Fans will learn when the teams will meet one another competitively on Thursday when the Championship fixtures are announced at 9am.
Town begin their pre-season programme at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday 1st July, a game which has sold out.
A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.
Photo: Action Images
