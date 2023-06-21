Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blues Ball Number 15 in Carabao Cup Draw
Wednesday, 21st Jun 2023 11:16

Town will be ball number 15 in Thursday’s draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place at 2.30pm following on from the release of the Championship fixtures at 9am.

The draw, will be shown live on Sky Sports, will be unseeded and split on a north-south basis with matches scheduled to take place in the week commencing 7th August.

All 72 EFL clubs will be in the first-round draw with the 12 Premier League sides not in Europe joining in round two and then the other eight top flight teams in round three.

Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United.

Having been promoted to the Championship, the Blues won't be involved in this season's Papa Johns Trophy.

Carabao Cup Southern Section
1. AFC Wimbledon
2. Birmingham City
3. Bristol City
4. Bristol Rovers
5. Cambridge United
6. Cardiff City
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Cheltenham Town
9. Colchester United
10. Coventry City
11. Crawley Town
12. Exeter City
13. Forest Green Rovers
14. Gillingham
15. Ipswich Town
16. Leyton Orient
17. Millwall
18. Milton Keynes Dons
19. Newport County
20. Northampton Town
21. Norwich City
22. Oxford United
23. Peterborough United
24. Plymouth Argyle
25. Portsmouth 
26. Queens Park Rangers
27. Reading
28. Southampton
29. Stevenage
30. Sutton United
31. Swansea City
32. Swindon Town
33. Watford
34. Wycombe Wanderers


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



JewellintheTown added 11:51 - Jun 21
We can beat every one of those teams if taken serious enough.
Hoping we get Norwich at home of course.
0

STATMAN added 12:03 - Jun 21
If we do get To play Norwich at Home, Will the game be put back until 12 o'clock on a Sunday???
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023