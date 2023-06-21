Blues Ball Number 15 in Carabao Cup Draw

Wednesday, 21st Jun 2023 11:16 Town will be ball number 15 in Thursday’s draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, which takes place at 2.30pm following on from the release of the Championship fixtures at 9am. The draw, will be shown live on Sky Sports, will be unseeded and split on a north-south basis with matches scheduled to take place in the week commencing 7th August. All 72 EFL clubs will be in the first-round draw with the 12 Premier League sides not in Europe joining in round two and then the other eight top flight teams in round three. Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United. Having been promoted to the Championship, the Blues won't be involved in this season's Papa Johns Trophy. Carabao Cup Southern Section

1. AFC Wimbledon

2. Birmingham City

3. Bristol City

4. Bristol Rovers

5. Cambridge United

6. Cardiff City

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Cheltenham Town

9. Colchester United

10. Coventry City

11. Crawley Town

12. Exeter City

13. Forest Green Rovers

14. Gillingham

15. Ipswich Town

16. Leyton Orient

17. Millwall

18. Milton Keynes Dons

19. Newport County

20. Northampton Town

21. Norwich City

22. Oxford United

23. Peterborough United

24. Plymouth Argyle

25. Portsmouth

26. Queens Park Rangers

27. Reading

28. Southampton

29. Stevenage

30. Sutton United

31. Swansea City

32. Swindon Town

33. Watford

34. Wycombe Wanderers

Photo: Action Images



JewellintheTown added 11:51 - Jun 21

We can beat every one of those teams if taken serious enough.

Hoping we get Norwich at home of course. 0

STATMAN added 12:03 - Jun 21

If we do get To play Norwich at Home, Will the game be put back until 12 o'clock on a Sunday??? 0

