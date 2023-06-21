Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blues to Face Maidenhead at Needham
Wednesday, 21st Jun 2023 16:18

Town will play Vanarama National League Maidenhead United in a friendly at Needham Market’s Bloomfields on Friday 7th July (KO 7.45pm).

The match will be the Blues’ first team's second fixture of pre-season following the sold out match at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday 1st July and will precede the week-long training camp in Austria.

The match is all-ticket with tickets available here priced at £10 for adults, £8 for concessions (65-plus and 16-17s) and £3 for accompanied under-16s.

Gates will open at 5pm with the bar open an hot food available, while an Ed Sheeran tribute act is being lined up.

Berkshire-based Maidenhead finished 10th in last season’s National League table.

A list of Town's pre-season matches which have been announced can be found here.


