Aluko Signs New One-Year Deal

Wednesday, 21st Jun 2023 17:16 Blues forward Sone Aluko has signed a new one-year deal, his previous contract having been up at the end of the season. Aluko was offered the new terms in May along with Massimo Luongo, who put pen to paper last week. The 34-year-old made only four League One starts during 2022/23, a knee injury in August having hampered his campaign, although manager Kieran McKenna spoke about the role the forward played in the dressing room on a number of occasions during the season. “It’s good to get done and I’m happy to extend my time at the club,” Aluko told the club site. “The conversations started with the manager maybe at the end of the season before [2021/22] about what we might do at this point, and obviously to now be staying after promotion is even sweeter. “The manager has been fantastic since he came in. The on-pitch stuff speaks for itself but he is also a really good person. We get on really well and see the game in the same way. “Everyone here has been really good to me and this is a fantastic place to be.” McKenna added: “Sone is so important to the environment and the culture here day-to-day. He’s highly regarded by his teammates, first and foremost, but also the staff around the club. “Sone has shown his quality on the pitch but, of course, had a big injury last season. He’s shown what he can do and the FA Cup games last season instantly come to mind. “He shows his quality on the training pitches day-to-day but perhaps more importantly is his influence on the group and our younger players. “I think he will have a very bright future in football in other aspects once he finishes as a player, so we’re delighted he is going to be around the group next season.” The former Nigerian international joined Town in the summer of 2021 having left Reading at the end of the previous season and having had a spell on trial with Derby.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBoots added 17:18 - Jun 21

Delighted with this - don't feel I've seen enough of him yet in a Town shirt, and think his experience will be very important helping the squad adjust to the Championship next season. 4

Help added 17:19 - Jun 21

Now we are at his level 2

Tractorboy58 added 17:20 - Jun 21

Great ! a really skillful and whole hearted intelligent player 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:37 - Jun 21

Some hints about a future role for Aluko after playing ny KMcK in his statement perhaps too. Sensible anyway to have a player of this calibre as back up in the squad. 1

Saxonblue74 added 17:44 - Jun 21

An influential player on his day, real quality. A good deal to get done 1

Terra_Farma added 17:50 - Jun 21

Sone is class. Good news this. 2

SouperJim added 17:57 - Jun 21

Big fan of Aluko, he oozes quality on the ball, if only we had him a bit earlier in his career! 1

cressi added 18:05 - Jun 21

If we are seeing a game out 15 to go he is perfect rarely gives possession away a intelligent footballer who also obviously brings different attributes to the group 2

therein61 added 18:27 - Jun 21

Unfortunate with injuries but has shown he can rip defences apart and will be a great impact sub and as the manager says he is a good influence around the building so 1 year more is a no brainer. 1

Suffolkboy added 18:38 - Jun 21

Such a valuable, intelligent and perceptive individual who adds terrific character to our Club . Super decision !

COYB 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments