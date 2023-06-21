Aluko Signs New One-Year Deal
Wednesday, 21st Jun 2023 17:16
Blues forward Sone Aluko has signed a new one-year deal, his previous contract having been up at the end of the season.
Aluko was offered the new terms in May along with Massimo Luongo, who put pen to paper last week.
The 34-year-old made only four League One starts during 2022/23, a knee injury in August having hampered his campaign, although manager Kieran McKenna spoke about the role the forward played in the dressing room on a number of occasions during the season.
“It’s good to get done and I’m happy to extend my time at the club,” Aluko told the club site.
“The conversations started with the manager maybe at the end of the season before [2021/22] about what we might do at this point, and obviously to now be staying after promotion is even sweeter.
“The manager has been fantastic since he came in. The on-pitch stuff speaks for itself but he is also a really good person. We get on really well and see the game in the same way.
“Everyone here has been really good to me and this is a fantastic place to be.”
McKenna added: “Sone is so important to the environment and the culture here day-to-day. He’s highly regarded by his teammates, first and foremost, but also the staff around the club.
“Sone has shown his quality on the pitch but, of course, had a big injury last season. He’s shown what he can do and the FA Cup games last season instantly come to mind.
“He shows his quality on the training pitches day-to-day but perhaps more importantly is his influence on the group and our younger players.
“I think he will have a very bright future in football in other aspects once he finishes as a player, so we’re delighted he is going to be around the group next season.”
The former Nigerian international joined Town in the summer of 2021 having left Reading at the end of the previous season and having had a spell on trial with Derby.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]