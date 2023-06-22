Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town Fixtures 2023/24
Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 09:00

Town's 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship fixtures in full.


August 6Sunderland v Ipswich Town
August 9Carabao Cup One
August 12Ipswich Town v Stoke City
August 19Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town
August 26Ipswich Town v Leeds United
August 30Carabao Cup Two
 
September 2Ipswich Town v Cardiff City
September 9International Date
September 16Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town
September 19Southampton v Ipswich Town
September 23Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers
September 27Carabao Cup Three
September 30Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town
 
October 3Ipswich Town v Hull City
October 7Ipswich Town v Preston North End
October 14International Date
October 21Rotherham United v Ipswich Town
October 25Bristol City v Ipswich Town
October 28Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle
 
November 1Carabao Cup Four
November 4Birmingham City v Ipswich Town
November 11Ipswich Town v Swansea City
November 18International Date
November 25West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town
November 29Ipswich Town v Millwall
 
December 2Ipswich Town v Coventry City
December 9Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town
December 12Watford v Ipswich Town
December 16Ipswich Town v Norwich City
December 20Carabao Cup Five
December 23Leeds United v Ipswich Town
December 26Ipswich Town v Leicester City
December 29Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers
 
January 1Stoke City v Ipswich Town
January 6Emirates FA Cup 3
January 10Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)
January 13Ipswich Town v Sunderland
January 20Leicester City v Ipswich Town
January 24Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)
January 27Ipswich Town v Rotherham United
January 27Emirates FA Cup 4
 
February 3Preston North End v Ipswich Town
February 10Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion
February 14Millwall v Ipswich Town
February 17Swansea City v Ipswich Town
February 24Ipswich Town v Birmingham City
February 25Carabao Cup Final
February 28Emirates FA Cup 5
 
March 2Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town
March 5Ipswich Town v Bristol City
March 9Cardiff City v Ipswich Town
March 16Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday
March 16Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
March 23International Date
March 29Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town
 
April 1Ipswich Town v Southampton
April 6Norwich City v Ipswich Town
April 10Ipswich Town v Watford
April 13Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough
April 20Coventry City v Ipswich Town
April 20Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
April 27Hull City v Ipswich Town
 
May 4Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town
May 25Emirates FA Cup Final

Photo: Action Images



CavendishBlue added 09:03 - Jun 22
Shocker....we play each team home and away....never catch on.....
0

Unhinged_dynamo added 09:06 - Jun 22
Seeing them laid out like that it really strikes home how there are no ‘easy games’ this season, it’s gonna be a great Xmas should we beat Norwich at home too
4

ashp19 added 09:07 - Jun 22
Bring it on!
0

Europablue added 09:20 - Jun 22
I'm only interested in the fixture list because I'm only going to be in the country for probably a week. It's lucky that I can probably get to a home game, but it's going to be Plymouth which is not that exciting.
0

JewellintheTown added 09:24 - Jun 22
Some solid testing openers that should set the standard high. Will see how we react to stepping up. Exciting times!
1

algarvefan added 09:24 - Jun 22
I'm 66 and still super excited when the fixture list comes out, so looking forward to this season. #stillabigkid
1

mathiemagic added 09:31 - Jun 22
That will be the Norwich game on the 17th then at a stupidly early kick off time as usual
0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:37 - Jun 22
Last game at home, great.
0

Help added 09:40 - Jun 22
Promotion or play off party at home? Now kit and players info required to ramp up the expectation some more.
0

pennblue added 09:54 - Jun 22
complete irrational overconfidence, but I honestly don't think we should fear any of the teams in this league
0


