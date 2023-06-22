Ipswich Town Fixtures 2023/24

Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 09:00 Town's 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship fixtures in full. August 6 Sunderland v Ipswich Town August 9 Carabao Cup One August 12 Ipswich Town v Stoke City August 19 Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town August 26 Ipswich Town v Leeds United August 30 Carabao Cup Two September 2 Ipswich Town v Cardiff City September 9 International Date September 16 Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town September 19 Southampton v Ipswich Town September 23 Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers September 27 Carabao Cup Three September 30 Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town October 3 Ipswich Town v Hull City October 7 Ipswich Town v Preston North End October 14 International Date October 21 Rotherham United v Ipswich Town October 25 Bristol City v Ipswich Town October 28 Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle November 1 Carabao Cup Four November 4 Birmingham City v Ipswich Town November 11 Ipswich Town v Swansea City November 18 International Date November 25 West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town November 29 Ipswich Town v Millwall December 2 Ipswich Town v Coventry City December 9 Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town December 12 Watford v Ipswich Town December 16 Ipswich Town v Norwich City December 20 Carabao Cup Five December 23 Leeds United v Ipswich Town December 26 Ipswich Town v Leicester City December 29 Ipswich Town v Queens Park Rangers January 1 Stoke City v Ipswich Town January 6 Emirates FA Cup 3 January 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1) January 13 Ipswich Town v Sunderland January 20 Leicester City v Ipswich Town January 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2) January 27 Ipswich Town v Rotherham United January 27 Emirates FA Cup 4 February 3 Preston North End v Ipswich Town February 10 Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion February 14 Millwall v Ipswich Town February 17 Swansea City v Ipswich Town February 24 Ipswich Town v Birmingham City February 25 Carabao Cup Final February 28 Emirates FA Cup 5 March 2 Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town March 5 Ipswich Town v Bristol City March 9 Cardiff City v Ipswich Town March 16 Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday March 16 Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final March 23 International Date March 29 Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town April 1 Ipswich Town v Southampton April 6 Norwich City v Ipswich Town April 10 Ipswich Town v Watford April 13 Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough April 20 Coventry City v Ipswich Town April 20 Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final April 27 Hull City v Ipswich Town May 4 Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town May 25 Emirates FA Cup Final

Photo: Action Images



CavendishBlue added 09:03 - Jun 22

Shocker....we play each team home and away....never catch on..... 0

Unhinged_dynamo added 09:06 - Jun 22

Seeing them laid out like that it really strikes home how there are no ‘easy games’ this season, it’s gonna be a great Xmas should we beat Norwich at home too 4

ashp19 added 09:07 - Jun 22

Bring it on! 0

Europablue added 09:20 - Jun 22

I'm only interested in the fixture list because I'm only going to be in the country for probably a week. It's lucky that I can probably get to a home game, but it's going to be Plymouth which is not that exciting. 0

JewellintheTown added 09:24 - Jun 22

Some solid testing openers that should set the standard high. Will see how we react to stepping up. Exciting times! 1

algarvefan added 09:24 - Jun 22

I'm 66 and still super excited when the fixture list comes out, so looking forward to this season. #stillabigkid 1

mathiemagic added 09:31 - Jun 22

That will be the Norwich game on the 17th then at a stupidly early kick off time as usual 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:37 - Jun 22

Last game at home, great. 0

Help added 09:40 - Jun 22

Promotion or play off party at home? Now kit and players info required to ramp up the expectation some more. 0

pennblue added 09:54 - Jun 22

complete irrational overconfidence, but I honestly don't think we should fear any of the teams in this league 0

