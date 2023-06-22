Town to Host Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup
Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 14:35
Town have drawn at home to League One Bristol Rovers in round one of the Carabao Cup.
The tie will take place at Portman Road on Wednesday 9th August.
The teams last met at the Memorial Stadium on St Valentine's Day when the Blues were frustrated to a 0-0 draw with Joey Barton's Pirates. At Portman Road in September last year, Town won 2-0, Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans netting the goals.
The teams most recently met in the Carabao Cup at the same stage in 2020/21 when Town ran out 3-0 victors in an opening day of the season game at Portman Road, Freddie Sears scoring twice and skipper Luke Chambers once.
Previously, the teams met in the competition in 2012, again at the first round stage, when the Blues won 3-1 with Jason Scotland, Tommy Smith and Aaron Cresswell on target for Town and Michael Smith for the Pirates.
Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United.
Photo: Action Images
