Town to Host Bristol Rovers in Carabao Cup

Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 14:35 Town have drawn at home to League One Bristol Rovers in round one of the Carabao Cup. The tie will take place at Portman Road on Wednesday 9th August. The teams last met at the Memorial Stadium on St Valentine's Day when the Blues were frustrated to a 0-0 draw with Joey Barton's Pirates. At Portman Road in September last year, Town won 2-0, Conor Chaplin and Lee Evans netting the goals. The teams most recently met in the Carabao Cup at the same stage in 2020/21 when Town ran out 3-0 victors in an opening day of the season game at Portman Road, Freddie Sears scoring twice and skipper Luke Chambers once. Previously, the teams met in the competition in 2012, again at the first round stage, when the Blues won 3-1 with Jason Scotland, Tommy Smith and Aaron Cresswell on target for Town and Michael Smith for the Pirates. Last season, Town exited at the first round stage having been defeated 1-0 at home by Colchester United.

Photo: Action Images



blues1 added 14:38 - Jun 22

Well thats strange, as we'd asked to be drawn away in 1st round. Ubless maybe the pitch ahead of schedule? 0

Skip73 added 14:43 - Jun 22

We may ask for it to be swapped. 1

Europablue added 14:43 - Jun 22

blues1, I don't think you can ask to be drawn away. Maybe, we can agree to a change of venue? Still, a few days is probably not going to make that much difference. 0

PhilTWTD added 14:45 - Jun 22

We didn't ask to be drawn away, you take your chances. We could ask for the first Championship match to be away, but that's it. 1

MickMillsTash added 14:47 - Jun 22

Only Fifa (host team in weak group) and UEFA (Man United in weak group) are allowed to fix the draw.

The FA Cup- Man United always at home - may also be a 'hot-baller' 1

Pessimistic added 14:50 - Jun 22

That's a strange one, but we cannot play all our matches away. They have to prepare the pitch in good time for the opening of the new season. 1

Perublue added 15:19 - Jun 22

Not to forget the classic cliched hot ball scenario in the Scottish cup semis with Rangers and Celtic .. micks tache 0

Naylorsrightboot added 15:23 - Jun 22

blues1: you can’t ask to be drawn away in a cup competition. When have you ever heard of that before? I’m sure you make half your stuff up as you go along! 0

ajs83 added 15:28 - Jun 22

Phil - is it definite that we'll be at home - it won't be reversed? 0

MackemReserves added 15:58 - Jun 22

Rovers pitch is in a similar state to ours at the moment so I doubt they'll want to reverse the fixture even if it is an option. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 16:05 - Jun 22

This could ruin the new pitch when Barton Rovers park the bus. 0

