Ndaba Joins Kilmarnock On Loan
Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 18:11
Blues youngster Corrie Ndaba has joined Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock on loan for the 2023/24 season.
The 23-year-old centre-half, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2025, spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton before joining Fleetwood on a similar basis in January.
The Irish U21 call-up, who has also had stints on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford, Ayr United and Salford, has made four stats and one sub appearance for the Blues, all in cup competitions.
Photo: Matchday Images
