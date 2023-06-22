Ndaba Joins Kilmarnock On Loan

Thursday, 22nd Jun 2023 18:11 Blues youngster Corrie Ndaba has joined Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock on loan for the 2023/24 season. The 23-year-old centre-half, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2025, spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton before joining Fleetwood on a similar basis in January. The Irish U21 call-up, who has also had stints on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford, Ayr United and Salford, has made four stats and one sub appearance for the Blues, all in cup competitions.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 18:20 - Jun 22

Next season Is probably the last chance saloon for Ndaba.

Personally I don't think he is quite good enough, for what we need,at this stage of our journey,but wish him well at Kilmarnock and beyond. 1

Monkey_Blue added 18:58 - Jun 22

Whenever Ndaba has actually played for loan clubs he’s impressed. Injuries seem to have messed up so many periods of his loan spells. I am still hopeful there is a CB in there that can have a Town career. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 19:05 - Jun 22

When does the word "youngster" cease to apply?! The time for Corrie to have been given a proper run in the side was 3 years ago; hard to see how you go from Scottish Prem to Championship now. Shame if we are just going through the motions as definitely a capable player just never been the right time it seems. 0

Runner added 19:09 - Jun 22

Yes, youngster at 23 is a strange one.

There has been a few England captains near that age, 25, 26 etc. 0

