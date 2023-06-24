Grey and Lafayette to Leave Tractor Girls

Saturday, 24th Jun 2023 11:53 Anna Grey and Abbie Lafayette are leaving Ipswich Town Women this summer, the Tractor Girls having released their retained list following the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Winger Grey (above) and defender Lafayette (below), both first-team regulars, are out of contract this summer and are likely to have been interesting clubs from the Barclays Championship. Grey, 21, has been with the club for five years having come through the academy and made 72 appearances, scoring 27 goals. She was runner-up for the 2022/23 Player of the Year award. Lafayette, another academy graduate who has been at Town for five years, made 83 appearances and scored 15 goals. Also moving on are loanees Brooke Cairns, who joined on dual registration terms from West Ham in February, and Freya Godfrey, who is back with Arsenal where she signed her first professional contract yesterday. Meanwhile, skipper Blue Wilson, Maddie Biggs, Lucy Egan and Olivia Smith will return for pre-season training with contract discussions still ongoing. Speaking to TWTD in May, manager Joe Sheehan admitted he was concerned he might lose members of last season's squad. “A little bit,” he said. “We have nine out of contract. We have some important meetings over the next week because it’s obvious our players attract so many big clubs because of their potential and I think they have served us really well and have been incredibly loyal over four and five years. “So it will be difficult to keep hold of a lot of our players but we’ll see what we can put together and hopefully we can retain as many and recruit and top-up and see where it takes us.” Confirmed Retained List Players who will report for pre-season training with contract discussions ongoing Maddie Biggs

Lucy Egan

Olivia Smith

Blue Wilson Players who have been offered new terms or had their contract options triggered Maria Boswell

Sarah Brasero-Carreira

Nia Evans

Bonnie Horwood

Summer Hughes

Eloise King

Nina Meollo

Lucy O'Brien

Sophie Peskett

Sarah Quantrill

Kyra Robertson

Natasha Thomas

Holly Turner

Megan Wearing



Players departing following the expiration of their contracts Anna Grey

Abbie Lafayette Loan players returning to their parent clubs



Brooke Cairns

Freya Godfrey

Photos: Ross Halls



Generic added 11:59 - Jun 24

Oof. Two big blows. Need to get out of this infernal league or this attrition will just accelerate. 0

