U18s Coach Darlow Leaves Town

Saturday, 24th Jun 2023 17:03 Town U18s coach Sam Darlow has left the club after almost five years at Playford Road. Darlow joined the Blues from Peterborough in 2018 as a youth development lead phase coach. He ran the U16s and, following Adem Atay’s departure last summer, was lead coach of the U18s as they reached the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup in which they were unlucky to lose 4-2 after extra-time to West Ham having been reduced to 10 men in the first half. In March, Callum Tongue was appointed lead U18s coach with Darlow then the assistant to the former Manchester City academy coach. “My time at Ipswich Town has come to an end,” Darlow wrote on social media. “Throughout the journey I have met some great people, both staff and players, friends for life. It has been a pleasure and my honour to say I have worked at, firstly, such a historic football club with an incredible fanbase. “Secondly, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some very highly thought of names in the game, having the privilege of spending time talking to and learning from them. “Lastly, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all the staff and players past and present all the best for the future and hope our paths may cross again. “We didn’t do too bad, FA Youth Cup quarter final, NI SuperCup, PDL Cup U18s and U16s, plus a few in the first team and beyond. Here’s to the next chapter.” All the best Sam — Cameron Humphreys (@cam_humphreys) June 24, 2023 Thanks 👊🏾 — Emmanuel Okunowo (@EmmanuelOkunowo) June 24, 2023 Good luck on ur future sam ❤️. — Osman Foyo (@osmanfoyo10) June 24, 2023

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 18:09 - Jun 24

Yep ! You have been a lucky chappy to work at ITFC ,but equally you’ll have contributed greatly to the successful pathway for lots of individuals and to the Club .

Every success in the future , hope you’ll find a suitable appointment which will enable you to progress your own ambitions !

Very best !

COYB 0

