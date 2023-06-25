Tractor Girls' Friendlies Announced

Sunday, 25th Jun 2023 17:18

Ipswich Town Women have confirmed their pre-season programme ahead of their FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign.

The Tractor Girls will play six friendlies, starting with a game against AFC Sudbury at Playford Road on Sunday 9th July, kick-off 11.30am. Supporters are asked to park in the Bent Lane car park.

Town subsequently face Barclays Championship Charlton at their Sparrows Lane training ground on Sunday 16th July. The teams met in pre-season a year ago with the Addicks running out 2-0 victors.

The Blues host Peterborough United, who play a tier below Town, at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 23rd July.



Joe Sheehan’s side travel to take on Loughborough Lightning, whose head coach is former Blues assistant Charlie Baxter, at Holywell Sports Complex on Sunday 30th July.

On Sunday 6th August, the Tractor Girls are in action away against Derby County, who play in the Northern Premier Division, at their Moor Farm training ground.

Town’s pre-season preparations come to a close with a game against another Barclays Championship team, Crystal Palace, at the AGL Arena on Sunday 13th August.

The season proper gets under way on Sunday 20th August with the fixtures announced in mid-July.



Pre-Season Friendlies

Sunday, 9 July - AFC Sudbury (H) - Playford Road, 11.30am

Sunday, 16 July - Charlton Athletic (A) - Sparrows Lane, 1pm

Sunday, 23 July - Peterborough United (H) - AGL Arena, 2pm

Sunday, 30 July - Loughborough Lightning (A) - Holywell Sports Complex, TBC

Sunday, 6 August - Derby County (A) - Moor Farm, TBC

Sunday, 13 August - Crystal Palace (H) - AGL Arena, 2pm





Photo: Ross Halls