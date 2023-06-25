Tractor Girls' Friendlies Announced
Sunday, 25th Jun 2023 17:18
Ipswich Town Women have confirmed their pre-season programme ahead of their FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign.
The Tractor Girls will play six friendlies, starting with a game against AFC Sudbury at Playford Road on Sunday 9th July, kick-off 11.30am. Supporters are asked to park in the Bent Lane car park.
Town subsequently face Barclays Championship Charlton at their Sparrows Lane training ground on Sunday 16th July. The teams met in pre-season a year ago with the Addicks running out 2-0 victors.
The Blues host Peterborough United, who play a tier below Town, at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 23rd July.
On Sunday 6th August, the Tractor Girls are in action away against Derby County, who play in the Northern Premier Division, at their Moor Farm training ground.
Town’s pre-season preparations come to a close with a game against another Barclays Championship team, Crystal Palace, at the AGL Arena on Sunday 13th August.
The season proper gets under way on Sunday 20th August with the fixtures announced in mid-July.
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]