Dyer Joins Chesterfield Staff

Sunday, 25th Jun 2023 19:08 Former Town midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer has formally joined the coaching staff at ex-Blues boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield. Dyer, 44, began working alongside Cook with the Spireites in March in a consultancy role as they reached the National League play-off final in which they were beaten by Notts County on penalties, but has now officially become a member of staff. “I came in for the last two months of the season just to give the lads a different voice,” the ex-England international told the Chesterfield club site. “It seemed to go really well, but I have unfinished business. I think all the staff have unfinished business, as do the players. I’m really excited for the coming season.” Cook added: “I feel that the addition of Kieron will help us both at the top level and also on the training ground. “He’s a real watcher of the game who loves working with players individually and collectively.” Ex-Town winger and coach Gary Roberts is also on Cook’s staff, while Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements joined the Derbyshire side last summer following their Town exits.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluelodgeblue added 19:34 - Jun 25

It does seem as if KD has an issue with the current itfc direction?? Maybe he got too used to ME’s austerity measures which meant youngsters would be pushed through earlier? Coybs 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:54 - Jun 25

Great as a player, but for whatever reason he has lost his way. Best that he moves on in my opinion. 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:55 - Jun 25

......which he has by the way! 0

the_toff added 19:57 - Jun 25

I can see it from his point of view as well. A local lad who has done an awful lot for the club over the years. We shouldn’t forget it was Dyer who put his hand in his own pocket at times to help the academy when Evans wouldn’t. He’s probably a bit bitter that the new owners came in and overlooked him for other roles, especially when McGreal was given the caretaker job.



Not saying Dyer was ready for that or that it’s not right that we’ve all moved on but he must feel a bit put out. Either way I hope he goes on to do something in management and gets an opportunity somewhere. Really good bloke who is often misrepresented in hearsay. 0

