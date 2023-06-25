Dyer Joins Chesterfield Staff
Sunday, 25th Jun 2023 19:08
Former Town midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer has formally joined the coaching staff at ex-Blues boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.
Dyer, 44, began working alongside Cook with the Spireites in March in a consultancy role as they reached the National League play-off final in which they were beaten by Notts County on penalties, but has now officially become a member of staff.
“I came in for the last two months of the season just to give the lads a different voice,” the ex-England international told the Chesterfield club site.
“It seemed to go really well, but I have unfinished business. I think all the staff have unfinished business, as do the players. I’m really excited for the coming season.”
Cook added: “I feel that the addition of Kieron will help us both at the top level and also on the training ground.
“He’s a real watcher of the game who loves working with players individually and collectively.”
Ex-Town winger and coach Gary Roberts is also on Cook’s staff, while Armando Dobra and Bailey Clements joined the Derbyshire side last summer following their Town exits.
