Squad Returns For Pre-Season Training
Monday, 26th Jun 2023 13:40
The Town squad were back at Playford Road for the start of pre-season training ahead of their 2023/24 Championship campaign this morning.
While squad has been away, the dressing rooms at the training ground have undergone a refurbishment, which met with the approval of skipper Sam Morsy.
“Lovely, really nice,” he told the club’s social media. “Everyone’s really happy to be back and see everyone. They’ve had a bit of a revamp over the summer, which just shows the commitment to the club that everyone’s trying to make, trying to make us better all the time in all aspects.
“It’s lovely, it’s something which has probably needed changing for a number of years. They’ve done it, the staff have worked tirelessly all summer to make sure it’s ready for us and we’re all happy to be here.”
Reflecting on the hard graft that is pre-season getting under way, the Egyptian international added: “It’s really hot out there and there’s going to be a lot of good work but I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to progressing as a group over this pre-season.
“There’s no easy way around it, it’s going to be a lot of hard work, a lot of methodical work to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to have a successful season.
“You just have enjoy it really, take it a day at a time. Last season was fantastic, this season’s a new season. It’s worth taking a day at a time and just keep gradually getting better.”
Quizzed on what he believes is the best aspect of pre-season training, the 31-year-old laughed: “Probably when it’s over!”
Town play their first pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton on Saturday with the game sold out.
