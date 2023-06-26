Town Closing in On Taylor Signing

Monday, 26th Jun 2023 18:21 TWTD understands Town are close to confirming the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United for a fee of just under £1.5 million. We understand the deal is done pending the results of a medical with Taylor having been at the club this afternoon. Taylor, who turned 25 on Friday, was first targeted by the Blues last summer and then again in January. Negotiations were revived this summer but with Town eventually becoming frustrated at the lack of progress and, as reported last week, turning their attention to other options, including Derby County’s Jason Knight. However, the two parties finally came to an agreement over the weekend and Taylor is set to become the club’s first signing of the summer, penning a three-year contract. We understand the fee is close to £1.5 million but with the Blues due to pay a small additional sum should they reach the Premier League. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in March that Town had made four bids for Taylor during the January window, the last almost £2 million. Versatile 6ft 1in tall midfielder Taylor, who spent seven years with Chelsea’s academy, joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet, where he had made his senior debut as a 15-year-old, in January 2020 with that fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups. Hammersmith-born Taylor, who had another year left on his Peterborough contract, made a total of 130 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 22 times. Last term, he netted 10 times in 50 starts and two sub appearances as Peterborough finished sixth in League One before losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final. Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and was in Stephen Kenny’s squad earlier this month but is yet to win a full cap having appeared seven times at U21 level. The signing of Taylor will add to the competition in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo having been regulars as the Blues powered their way to promotion. Lee Evans was a key man earlier in the season and youngster Cameron Humphreys made his breakthrough into the first team last term, while Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara’s first campaigns with the club were hampered by injury. Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni look set to move on this summer. Meanwhile, former Town full-back Stephen Ward, 37, has joined National League Solihull Moors as director of football.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 18:25 - Jun 26

LOL, £10m my left nut!

Well done Mark Ashton, we knew you'd get this done, and thats great value 3

earlsgreenblue added 18:27 - Jun 26

Looks like our” we will look elsewhere approach” has paid dividends then. 0

SuperKieranMcKenna added 18:28 - Jun 26

Great start to the summer with if we get this over the line! 1

RegencyBlue added 18:32 - Jun 26

Looks like Ashton has played hardball successfully again.



2

Bradleyblue89 added 18:33 - Jun 26

Great signing, but who's going the other way for that money? 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:33 - Jun 26

1.5million is not nearly 2million so would seem they have accepted less than they rejected earlier. Ha ha 0

therein61 added 18:37 - Jun 26

Wouldn't want to play poker with Mr Ashton he tied big mouth D.M in knots what a star he is! onto the striker please 1

Karlosfandangal added 19:01 - Jun 26

Not sure on this one, but then I was not sure on George Hurst.



For me still Morsy and Luongo as I don’t know much about him, 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:02 - Jun 26

That's hilarious! They really are a joke aren't they? I hope KMK can get more out of him than I've seen to date as he looks lge1 to me. That said, I trust 100% in all that we do these days, and I'm no expert that's for sure! 0

superblues9 added 19:12 - Jun 26

Got your £10 million then fry you idiot ! 0

Suffolkboy added 19:12 - Jun 26

SB I’d be happy to leave judgement on potential to KM and Co who’ve shown they know a thing or two ,and will be well able to educate and draw the very best out of any privileged to join the ITFC crowd !

COYB 0

1960H added 19:14 - Jun 26

We will have nine midfielders with TYlor signing, I wonder who will be out of the door, I reckon at least three will be moved on/ sold/ loaned out 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:16 - Jun 26

Agree Suffolkboy, that's why it says in my post I trust in them 100% 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:17 - Jun 26

1960H, El miz, Harper and Ball I'd say 0

SWBlue22 added 19:18 - Jun 26

Decent signing and will improve under the guidance of KM and anyone else who we sign in this window. 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:19 - Jun 26

.....and maybe Humphreys on a season long loan to lge1? 0

