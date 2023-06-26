Town Closing in On Taylor Signing
Monday, 26th Jun 2023 18:21
TWTD understands Town are close to confirming the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United for a fee of just under £1.5 million.
We understand the deal is done pending the results of a medical with Taylor having been at the club this afternoon.
Taylor, who turned 25 on Friday, was first targeted by the Blues last summer and then again in January.
Negotiations were revived this summer but with Town eventually becoming frustrated at the lack of progress and, as reported last week, turning their attention to other options, including Derby County’s Jason Knight.
However, the two parties finally came to an agreement over the weekend and Taylor is set to become the club’s first signing of the summer, penning a three-year contract.
We understand the fee is close to £1.5 million but with the Blues due to pay a small additional sum should they reach the Premier League.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in March that Town had made four bids for Taylor during the January window, the last almost £2 million.
Versatile 6ft 1in tall midfielder Taylor, who spent seven years with Chelsea’s academy, joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet, where he had made his senior debut as a 15-year-old, in January 2020 with that fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups.
Hammersmith-born Taylor, who had another year left on his Peterborough contract, made a total of 130 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 22 times.
Last term, he netted 10 times in 50 starts and two sub appearances as Peterborough finished sixth in League One before losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final.
Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and was in Stephen Kenny’s squad earlier this month but is yet to win a full cap having appeared seven times at U21 level.
The signing of Taylor will add to the competition in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo having been regulars as the Blues powered their way to promotion.
Lee Evans was a key man earlier in the season and youngster Cameron Humphreys made his breakthrough into the first team last term, while Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara’s first campaigns with the club were hampered by injury. Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni look set to move on this summer.
Meanwhile, former Town full-back Stephen Ward, 37, has joined National League Solihull Moors as director of football.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]