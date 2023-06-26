Town Confirm Taylor Signing

Monday, 26th Jun 2023 19:20 Town have confirmed the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United for a fee of just under £1.5 million, as revealed by TWTD earlier this evening. Taylor, who has signed a three-year deal, was at the club this afternoon to undergo a medical. “I’m over the moon to sign here,” Taylor told the club site. “I’ve spoken to the manager [Kieran McKenna] on numerous occasions and I’ve not heard a bad word about him. I think the style of play really suits my game and I can’t wait to get the ball rolling.” McKenna added: “We’re delighted to have Jack in and he is a player who fits the culture we’re continuing to build here.” “He is hungry and wants to improve and he will bring qualities that add to the group.” CEO Mark Ashton said: “It’s fantastic to finally have Jack’s signature. We have had to be patient and I am grateful to everyone involved to finally get a top, top player across the line.” Posh manager Darren Ferguson told his club's official website: “I felt that Jack would be the first to depart given how good a player he is and the interest that there was.

“We signed him from Barnet and he has developed into the player that I thought he would. Working with him over the last five months after coming back to the club, I think he has produced his strongest form. “He has been outstanding, he is going to a very good club and I feel it is the right time for him to go, he has earned the move. “I have a good relationship with him, I have spoken to him a few times over the summer and we wish him nothing but the best. “He has been a great servant for us and nobody can argue that he was a good signing for us – he was an excellent one. “Once the right offer was received, we didn’t want to stand in his way. I am sure he will go on and do very well.” Taylor, Town's first signing of the summer, was first targeted by the Blues last summer and then again in January. Negotiations were revived this summer but with Town eventually becoming frustrated at the lack of progress and, as reported last week, turning their attention to other options, including Derby County’s Jason Knight. However, the two parties finally came to an agreement over the weekend with the fee initially just under £1.5 million but with the Blues due to pay a small additional sum should they reach the Premier League. A number of other Championship clubs were also understood to have shown interest. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in March that Town had made four bids for Taylor during the January window, the last almost £2 million. Versatile 6ft 1in tall midfielder Taylor, who spent seven years with Chelsea’s academy, joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet, where he had made his senior debut as a 15-year-old, in January 2020 with that fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups. Hammersmith-born Taylor, who had another year left on his Peterborough contract, made a total of 130 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 22 times. Last term, he netted 10 times in 50 starts and two sub appearances as Peterborough finished sixth in League One before losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-final. Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and was in Stephen Kenny’s squad earlier this month but is yet to win a full cap having appeared seven times at U21 level. The signing of Taylor will add to the competition in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo having been regulars as the Blues powered their way to promotion. Lee Evans was a key man earlier in the season and youngster Cameron Humphreys made his breakthrough into the first team last term, while Dominic Ball and Panutche Camara’s first campaigns with the club were hampered by injury. Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni look set to move on this summer.

Photo: ITFC



BoxerBlue added 19:22 - Jun 26

Welcome to ITFC Jack COYFB!!! 5

ruds added 19:23 - Jun 26

Great business, decent price - no brainier! COYB 3

Macedonian_Gerrard added 19:23 - Jun 26

welcome Jack COYFB and get it up ye Fry & Macanthony 2

tempzzzz added 19:24 - Jun 26

Let the games begin! 3

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 19:24 - Jun 26

Welcome to itfc Jack let's hope you're better then the last Taylor we got from Peterborough 6

BotesdaleBlue added 19:29 - Jun 26

Fantastic first signing. Well done Ashton and co for playing the long ball on this one against a Peterborough - a team that is very difficult to do business with, given the individuals running that club. 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 19:30 - Jun 26

Welcome to ITFC Jack. Good competition in the middle of the park now. 4

siralfsirbob added 19:31 - Jun 26

A few midfielders will either be sold or loaned out now. What a great signing he is ✍️ 👌 4

MickMillsTash added 19:33 - Jun 26

Decent Numbers

6'1

We've not made too many bad signings lately

Trust McKenna to improve him-

1

Lightningboy added 19:43 - Jun 26

Nice one...now for George Hirst....

🤞🏻 5

Help added 19:43 - Jun 26

Much better fee than the official asking price put on his head by some other bloke earlier in the year. Welcome Jack and well done Town. Defender and striker to follow now, not necessarily in that order 0

NorthLondonBlue2 added 19:44 - Jun 26

Let’s go! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:45 - Jun 26

Nice words from Ferguson 3

gosblue added 19:55 - Jun 26

Well done Posh for hanging on to him for their own promotion push. That showed ambition. On the other hand, if he’d signed in January, they would have had significant add-ons when we reached the championship. I think this signing could have something to do with Massimo’s age and the the rigours of a long championship season. Interesting to note the lack of a first team shirt in the photos. That can only mean that they aren’t ready yet. Ed Sheeran must have been too busy lately. 😂 1

bernie added 20:01 - Jun 26

Welcome Jack to the mighty ITFC , from what I’ve see you could be a top player, come on you blues. Well done Mark Ashton and owners now we need a top striker and centre half in my opinion 2

rdibble added 20:10 - Jun 26

Booooooommmmm 0

Nigeglos added 20:11 - Jun 26

Comments re Jack Taylor @theposh fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/WoFGIrJkXp — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 26, 2023



Worth a listen and may change your view of posh Worth a listen and may change your view of posh 1

Guthrum added 20:21 - Jun 26

Excellent. He already smiles more than the last Taylor we had from Posh.



Good age, lots of potential, long contract. Season worth of Championship experience, too. 0

SWBlue22 added 20:29 - Jun 26

Welcome to the best club in the world ! 1

chepstowblue added 20:32 - Jun 26

I know so little about him other than the fact he had a stinker against us in April and didn't get a kick. Beyond that his reputation suggests that he's half decent. Welcome. 0

Blueray added 20:36 - Jun 26

Right..I know the Peterborough lot (Fry and the Irish own wer) have had lots to say about our club. But actually, in recent times, it's been fairly deferential and respectful. And so...in the spirit of harmony and good will ..can we state that this might be a good deal for everyone? 0

rugbytomc added 20:37 - Jun 26

Happy we’ve got him-the club clearly rate him. Not sure where this leaves the likes of ball and Camara (humphreys young enough to be squad player or loan, el Miz loan or move, Harper move). Still leaves Luongo, morsy, evans, Taylor 4 into 2 0

