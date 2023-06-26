MacAnthony: Taylor Could Propel Town to Premier League

Monday, 26th Jun 2023 20:17 Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes new Town signing Jack Taylor could propel the Blues to the Premier League. TWTD revealed earlier this evening that Taylor, 25, was set to join the Blues on a three-year deal this evening for a fee of an initial £1.5 million with further cash due to Posh if the Blues are promoted to the top flight, the club subsequently confirming that the deal was done. MacAnthony says he promised Taylor that he would allow him to move on this summer having rebuffed three Town bids in January, the highest he has previously said was close to £2 million. The Dubliner says the move to the Blues is ideal for Taylor, who had been at London Road since 2020. “It was the right deal for Jack,” MacAnthony said in a video on social media. “It was the right deal for our club and I agreed 36 hours ago the final fee, the final bits and pieces. It’s an incredible deal for us, it’s a great deal for Jack, we wish him well. “To all those mugs in the Championship, who didn’t come in for him, you’ve f—-ed up, like you did with the Ivan Toney deal a couple of years ago when you could have come in for him and you didn’t. “He is one of the best young central midfielders outside the Premier League, and I firmly believe he could propel Ipswich on a Premier League promotion run. “Don’t want to get into a row with Ipswich fans over the price and the transfer and who got the better deal, trust me, I’m a bit like the mounties, I always get my man when it comes to a deal. “It’s a phenomenal deal for us, it’s a great deal for Jack. As I promised him, my word’s my bond, I do it with my players. I promised him in January that we would do this deal in the summer and we’ve done that. Comments re Jack Taylor @theposh fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/WoFGIrJkXp — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 26, 2023 “I wish him nothing but the best of luck, love to him and his family, he’s been a brilliant player for our football club. “And I wish Ipswich all the best. I am now a big fan of Ipswich and hope they get promoted to the Premier League because that’s worth a lot of money to us, as is the big sell-on, as is the great transfer fee. “To Mark Ashton and Luke [Werhun], his number two and a sidekick, it’s been great doing a little bit of sparring with you, look forward to doing more sparring in the future. “Enjoy this boy, Ipswich fans. This is a proper signing and this will propel you.” Pal he went on a tour of their place in January 😂. There is nothing I don’t know. Check my instagram page for a JT video 👌🏻posting shortly https://t.co/CJlKZqmptD — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 26, 2023

Photo: Action Images



hoppy added 20:27 - Jun 26





Don’t expect it 👍🏻 https://t.co/SyfAyvRghO — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 19, 2023

Don't expect it.... Oh, really, Darragh? 0

Guthrum added 20:29 - Jun 26

Very nice and complimentary. If he's as good as MacAnthony says, looking forward to seeing him play for us. 0

churchmans added 20:32 - Jun 26

Posh are lucky to have a good chairman like him!

Listened to him on talk sport,podcasts,very interesting owner with great knowledge of the game off field same as Simon jordan 0

Europablue added 20:39 - Jun 26

What an idiot. Everyone is an idiot for not trying to sign Taylor, and yet Posh got an incredible deal. Is he saying we overpaid? 0

