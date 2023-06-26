MacAnthony: Taylor Could Propel Town to Premier League
Monday, 26th Jun 2023 20:17
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes new Town signing Jack Taylor could propel the Blues to the Premier League.
TWTD revealed earlier this evening that Taylor, 25, was set to join the Blues on a three-year deal this evening for a fee of an initial £1.5 million with further cash due to Posh if the Blues are promoted to the top flight, the club subsequently confirming that the deal was done.
MacAnthony says he promised Taylor that he would allow him to move on this summer having rebuffed three Town bids in January, the highest he has previously said was close to £2 million.
The Dubliner says the move to the Blues is ideal for Taylor, who had been at London Road since 2020.
“It was the right deal for Jack,” MacAnthony said in a video on social media. “It was the right deal for our club and I agreed 36 hours ago the final fee, the final bits and pieces. It’s an incredible deal for us, it’s a great deal for Jack, we wish him well.
“To all those mugs in the Championship, who didn’t come in for him, you’ve f—-ed up, like you did with the Ivan Toney deal a couple of years ago when you could have come in for him and you didn’t.
“He is one of the best young central midfielders outside the Premier League, and I firmly believe he could propel Ipswich on a Premier League promotion run.
“Don’t want to get into a row with Ipswich fans over the price and the transfer and who got the better deal, trust me, I’m a bit like the mounties, I always get my man when it comes to a deal.
“It’s a phenomenal deal for us, it’s a great deal for Jack. As I promised him, my word’s my bond, I do it with my players. I promised him in January that we would do this deal in the summer and we’ve done that.
“I wish him nothing but the best of luck, love to him and his family, he’s been a brilliant player for our football club.
“And I wish Ipswich all the best. I am now a big fan of Ipswich and hope they get promoted to the Premier League because that’s worth a lot of money to us, as is the big sell-on, as is the great transfer fee.
“To Mark Ashton and Luke [Werhun], his number two and a sidekick, it’s been great doing a little bit of sparring with you, look forward to doing more sparring in the future.
“Enjoy this boy, Ipswich fans. This is a proper signing and this will propel you.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]