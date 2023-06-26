Taylor: Town Were the Best Side We Played Last Year By a Mile

Monday, 26th Jun 2023 20:41 New Blues signing Jack Taylor says Town were the best team he and his Peterborough United colleagues faced in League One last season and believes manager Kieran McKenna’s approach to the game suits his style of play. Long-time target Taylor, 25, joined the Blues on a three-year deal earlier this evening, the clubs having agree a fee of £1.5 million with Posh due further cash should Town win promotion to the Premier League. The former Irish U21 international played against the Blues twice last season and was hugely impressed. “They were outstanding when they came to us towards the end of the season when they were on that long run. We couldn’t lay a glove on them, if I’m honest,” he told the club site, recalling the 3-0 win at London Road in April. “When we came to Portman Road, it was a bit cagey. They went 1-0 up, then we equalised from a set piece and then they scored just before half-time and then we piled on pressure [the game ended 2-1 to Town]. “It’s obviously tough to say, but in my opinion, they were definitely the best side we played last year by a mile.” Reflecting on what he will bring to the team, he added: “It suits my game, being in that midfield hopefully suits my style of play. I’m just so delighted to be here and hopefully I can meet up with the lads and get the ball rolling.” On what he’ll bring to the team, he continued: “I’m probably a traditional box-to-box midfielder, I’d say. I can play in numerous positions, to be fair. “I do like getting a goal. I got 10 in the end last season, which was my goal, I always set a goal every year. Hopefully another 10 this year would be optimistic, but I think I can do it.”

Photo: ITFC



