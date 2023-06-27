Ahadme Joins Cambridge On Loan
Tuesday, 27th Jun 2023 17:14
Blues striker Gassan Ahadme has joined League One Cambridge United on loan for the 2023/24 season.
Ahadme, 22, signed for Town from Burton Albion on deadline day last summer but having had limited first-team opportunities and injury problems, returned to the Brewers on loan in January.
The Spanish-born Moroccan, who is contracted until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, has made one start - in the FA Cup tie against Buxton in which he netted his only goal for the Blues - and seven sub appearances for Town.
Ahadme's departure comes as little surprise with the one-time Norwich City youngster appearing unlikely to be involved regularly during the season ahead in the Championship. His departure frees up a space in Town's 25-man EFL squad.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]