Ahadme Joins Cambridge On Loan

Tuesday, 27th Jun 2023 17:14 Blues striker Gassan Ahadme has joined League One Cambridge United on loan for the 2023/24 season. Ahadme, 22, signed for Town from Burton Albion on deadline day last summer but having had limited first-team opportunities and injury problems, returned to the Brewers on loan in January. The Spanish-born Moroccan, who is contracted until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, has made one start - in the FA Cup tie against Buxton in which he netted his only goal for the Blues - and seven sub appearances for Town. Ahadme's departure comes as little surprise with the one-time Norwich City youngster appearing unlikely to be involved regularly during the season ahead in the Championship. His departure frees up a space in Town's 25-man EFL squad.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueGoonie added 17:19 - Jun 27

Striker incoming! 1

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 17:22 - Jun 27

Good move for him a very strange if not panic signing for us 1

Suffolkboy added 17:23 - Jun 27

A very suitable opening ,he’ll be under good management and ought to get a chance to show his paces and develop physically and technically . Go for it young man ,and the very best of luck

,COYB 3

Europablue added 17:24 - Jun 27

Clearly a bit of a panic buy to make up the numbers. It's a shame, but he was never going to be a long-term signing. It was clear that promotion would end his opportunities with us. 1

runningout added 17:26 - Jun 27

Hassan will tear it up for Cambridge 2

Millsey added 17:28 - Jun 27

Bang them in Gassan 👍👍👍 1

HighgateBlue added 17:30 - Jun 27

Let's not write him off just yet. Let's see what he can achieve on loan. Best of luck to the lad. 0

Wickets added 17:46 - Jun 27

OK not likely to be of use to us in the Championship but still amazes me how so many of our fans have judged him without seeing him very much . Remember Kieffer Moore many wrote him off i seem to remember . Good luck Gassan . 2

ThaiBlue added 17:48 - Jun 27

Poor signing -1

itsonlyme added 17:49 - Jun 27

Good move for both player and itfc! Could do well at United! More departures are certain as we need to trim numbers before signing two or three more quality players! 0

smellmycheese added 17:53 - Jun 27

The gas has run out 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:59 - Jun 27

I get the feeling we’ve given up on Gas? I don’t mind Harper going but I still believe El Miz is worth sticking with…. Technically very good and can play anywhere across the middle. 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:01 - Jun 27

Anyone suggesting he was a panic but needs to realise we weren’t in the relegation zone… not every signing works out immediately or ultimately. 0

