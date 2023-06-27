Broadhead and Taylor to Start Pre-Season Next Week
Tuesday, 27th Jun 2023 18:34
Blues forward Nathan Broadhead will be back at Playford Road later this week with the Welshman and new signing Jack Taylor set to join their teammates for pre-season training next week.
The duo have been given additional time off having been with international squads earlier this month.
Broadhead, 25, picked up his third and fourth full Wales caps during their Euro 2023 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey, while Taylor, also 25, was with the Republic of Ireland squad but wasn’t involved in their qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.
Town’s other June internationals, Janoi Donacien, 29, who was with St Lucia, and Elkan Baggott, who was away with Indonesia, have already been spotted among those training at Playford Road. Baggott, 20, is again expected to be sent out on loan this summer.
Idris El Mizouni, 22, was among the players not spotted at yesterday’s first day of pre-season training but we understand was at the club today.
As previously reported, the Tunisia international is interesting a number of clubs and could well leave Portman Road this summer.
Joe Pigott, 29, and Rekeem Harper, 23, who appear all but certain to move elsewhere this summer either on loan or permanently, weren’t pictured with their teammates during yesterday’s return to Playford Road. In previous years, players who are aren’t in the club’s first-team plans have joined the development squad for pre-season training.
Meanwhile, we understand there’s no truth to a report claiming the Blues have had a £4 million offer turned down for Everton striker Ellis Simms, although, as previously reported, the 22-year-old is among the frontmen being eyed by Town.
