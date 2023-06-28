Ahadme Excited By Cambridge Loan Move

Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 10:16 Blues striker Gassan Ahadme says he’s looking forward to repaying the confidence Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has shown in him, the 22-year-old having joined the U’s on loan for 2022/23 yesterday. Ahadme, who signed for Town on deadline day last September from Burton, looked unlikely to play much of a role at Portman Road during the season ahead having spent the second half of last season back with the Brewers and the move to League One Cambridge suits all parties. “I am really excited to be here,” Ahadme told the official Cambridge media. “The club has shown confidence in me and I am here to work as hard as I can to pay them back. “The conversation [with Bonner] was vital. He expressed to me his ideas and how he sees me fitting into this team and that is why I am here. I am ready to start working and I am really looking forward to it.”

Bonner added: “Gassan is a player we have been chasing for some time. I am delighted he is joining us and excited by his potential and impact he can have on the team. “He is a focused and driven character whose work ethic and athleticism will provide us with an attacking dimension that will benefit the team. “He is a strong runner, links the game well with his back to goal and has the ability to score a variety of goals. “As a high crossing and forward running team, he will fit into the style of our game really well and joins us at a time where he is determined to put his game together and find the excellent level that got him his move to Ipswich Town. “We are grateful to Ipswich Town for making the move happen. I particularly want to thank Kieran McKenna and Martyn Pert [Blues assistant boss] for their support, and having been in discussion with the club for a number of months, I believe this move can benefit all parties.” The Spanish-born Moroccan, who is contracted until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, has made one start - in the FA Cup tie against Buxton in which he netted his only goal for the Blues - and seven sub appearances for Town.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 10:23 - Jun 28

Good luck to him. Earn a move to Cambridge. 0

Saxonblue74 added 10:30 - Jun 28

Still young for a striker, may yet make the grade for us 2

NthQldITFC added 10:45 - Jun 28

Have a good season Gas. All things are possible next season. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments