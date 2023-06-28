Harper Contract Terminated By Mutual Consent

Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 12:20 Town have announced that midfielder Rekeem Harper’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent. Harper, 23, joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 from West Brom for a fee understood to be in the region of £500,000, signing a three-year deal. The former England U17 and U19 international started the 2021/22 season in Paul Cook’s side but gradually drifted out of the picture and wasn’t involved after Kieran McKenna took over as boss and was sent on loan to Crewe Alexandra for the second half of the campaign. Having started the Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United, Harper was sent on loan to Exeter for the rest of last season where he made 16 starts and seven sub appearances. In total, the Birmingham-born schemer made 11 starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues without scoring.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 12:21 - Jun 28

Shame, arrived with promise. Not sure his heart was completely in it here 0

dangerous30 added 12:28 - Jun 28

Sometimes its just does not work out but good luck in the future 0

Henz10 added 12:31 - Jun 28

I think there’s a player in there however looks like the right move for everyone involved

Wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career 0

barrystedmunds added 12:36 - Jun 28

Making way for Simms. Football Insider are reporting that Everton have turned down our £4 million bid!! 0

bringmeaKuqi added 12:36 - Jun 28

You could just see his ability was a little behind the other team members. His touch was a bit poorer, his passes more often misplaced and he was push off the ball more easily. There's definitely a player there, and good qualities too. But not up to our standard. 0

