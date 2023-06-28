Harper Contract Terminated By Mutual Consent
Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 12:20
Town have announced that midfielder Rekeem Harper’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.
Harper, 23, joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 from West Brom for a fee understood to be in the region of £500,000, signing a three-year deal.
The former England U17 and U19 international started the 2021/22 season in Paul Cook’s side but gradually drifted out of the picture and wasn’t involved after Kieran McKenna took over as boss and was sent on loan to Crewe Alexandra for the second half of the campaign.
Having started the Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United, Harper was sent on loan to Exeter for the rest of last season where he made 16 starts and seven sub appearances.
In total, the Birmingham-born schemer made 11 starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues without scoring.
