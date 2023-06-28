Head of Sports Science Costin Leaves Town
Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 16:05
Town’s head of sports science and insights Andy Costin has announced that he is leaving Portman Road to take on the role of director of performance at USL side FC Tulsa.
Costin, from Gawler in South Australia, joined the Blues after leaving Bristol City in May 2021 having previously worked at Stevenage.
“I would like to thank all the players, staff and supporters for an amazing two years with Ipswich Town FC,” he wrote on social media.
“It has been an unforgettable part of my career and I am so blessed to have the opportunity to work at such an amazing club.
“I would especially like to personally thank Mark Ashton, Luke W[erhun], Andrew Rolls, who brought me on this journey from Bristol City.
“Further to this, I would like to acknowledge and praise the unbelievably talented staff in the Ipswich Town Performance Team who work tirelessly to ensure the players are ready to perform game after game, they are a huge part of last seasons promotion campaign.
“I have been in the UK five years now and have loved every minute of my career within the English football pyramid.
“It is now time for me to put my family first and begin a new adventure with them in the US, and in particular with FC Tulsa.
“I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to become Director of Performance with the club and I can’t wait to get started.
“I wish ipswich Town and in particular the amazing fan base all the best in the future and I know it will not be long until they are back in the Premier League.”
Since December last year, Costin has been a visiting senior fellow in sport science at University of Suffolk. Town will announce a replacement in due course.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]