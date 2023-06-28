Head of Sports Science Costin Leaves Town

Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 16:05 Town’s head of sports science and insights Andy Costin has announced that he is leaving Portman Road to take on the role of director of performance at USL side FC Tulsa. Costin, from Gawler in South Australia, joined the Blues after leaving Bristol City in May 2021 having previously worked at Stevenage. “I would like to thank all the players, staff and supporters for an amazing two years with Ipswich Town FC,” he wrote on social media. “It has been an unforgettable part of my career and I am so blessed to have the opportunity to work at such an amazing club. “I would especially like to personally thank Mark Ashton, Luke W[erhun], Andrew Rolls, who brought me on this journey from Bristol City. “Further to this, I would like to acknowledge and praise the unbelievably talented staff in the Ipswich Town Performance Team who work tirelessly to ensure the players are ready to perform game after game, they are a huge part of last seasons promotion campaign. “I have been in the UK five years now and have loved every minute of my career within the English football pyramid. “It is now time for me to put my family first and begin a new adventure with them in the US, and in particular with FC Tulsa. “I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to become Director of Performance with the club and I can’t wait to get started. “I wish ipswich Town and in particular the amazing fan base all the best in the future and I know it will not be long until they are back in the Premier League.” Since December last year, Costin has been a visiting senior fellow in sport science at University of Suffolk. Town will announce a replacement in due course.

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 16:20 - Jun 28

Pop back anytime , it’s only 24 hours from Tulsa. 6

Suffolkboy added 16:22 - Jun 28

Well done — enjoy the new challenge ; I’m certain ITFC will look back with only positive views on you contribution !

Let’s hope we can find a super replacement soon .

COYB 1

itsonlyme added 16:33 - Jun 28

Thanks for your contribution to the success of our club so far! Good luck in the US! 1

MaySixth added 16:55 - Jun 28

Terrible move. 0

