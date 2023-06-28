Charlton Join El Mizouni Chase as Clubs Make Loan Offers

Wednesday, 28th Jun 2023 17:56

Charlton Athletic have joined the chase for Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni and are among a number of clubs who have made loan approaches.

TWTD revealed in May that Derby County and Watford were keen on the Tunisian international and then earlier this month that Wycombe Wanderers - long-time admirers of the Paris-born academy product - Plymouth Argyle and Aberdeen were also showing interest.

Now, TWTD can confirm that, as reported by the EADT, the Rams, Chairboys and Addicks have all made loan approaches to the Blues regarding the 22-year-old.

El Mizouni spent 2022/23 on loan at Leyton Orient, where he saw the O’s to the League Two title and was included in the EFL’s divisional team, and was named Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Year.

However, despite his excellent campaign at Brisbane Road he is well back in the pecking order for a central midfield role at Portman Road.

El Mizouni is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season.





Wacko added 18:01 - Jun 28

Loan is better imo 1

Hipsterectomy added 18:04 - Jun 28

So Leyton haven't actually bid for him? Their fans are desperate for him back and he'd probably love to go back, even until Jan then maybe 'upgrade' 1

ArnieM added 18:07 - Jun 28

Loan him don’t sell him. 2

Len_Brennan added 18:25 - Jun 28

All good clubs that should be in the promotion hunt, so good options for Idris & the club. He might be aswell to go back to Orient though, seeing as they are up to League 1 & he is guaranteed his preferred starting position there. Presumably they requested him back the day after they won promotion. 1