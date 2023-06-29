Town Launch New Website as TownTV Studio Build Under Way
Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 09:44
Town have launched their new website, the first of a number of developments with the club’s in-house media this summer.
The website, which can be found at the same https://www.itfc.co.uk URL, has been produced in partnership with Urban Zoo and takes over from the previous iFollow site, the club having ended its association with the EFL media supplier this summer. A new club shop site has also been unveiled at https://shop.itfc.co.uk.
Town will launch an official club app and TownTV, the replacement for the iFollow subscriber service, next month.
Work on the TownTV studio, which will be in the old gymnasium behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, is under way with Manchester-based company Audio Schemes having posted images of its progress on its Facebook page.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]