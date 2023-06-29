Town Launch New Website as TownTV Studio Build Under Way

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 09:44 Town have launched their new website, the first of a number of developments with the club’s in-house media this summer. The website, which can be found at the same https://www.itfc.co.uk URL, has been produced in partnership with Urban Zoo and takes over from the previous iFollow site, the club having ended its association with the EFL media supplier this summer. A new club shop site has also been unveiled at https://shop.itfc.co.uk. Town will launch an official club app and TownTV, the replacement for the iFollow subscriber service, next month. Work on the TownTV studio, which will be in the old gymnasium behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, is under way with Manchester-based company Audio Schemes having posted images of its progress on its Facebook page.

Photo: ITFC



Bluearmy_81 added 09:47 - Jun 29

Awesome, a club to be thoroughly proud of that’s striving for the best 😊💙 0

RegencyBlue added 09:52 - Jun 29

The contrast between how the club is being run now to how Marcus Evans was running it into the ground previously is mind blowing!



0

