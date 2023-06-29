Town Season Ticket Holders Close to Completing 1,000-Mile Charity Run

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 10:35 North Stand season ticket holders Paul Saunders and Karen Doak are on the final stretch of a mammoth 1,033-mile charity run from Land’s End to John O’Groats. The pair left Land’s End on June 3rd and have since run an ultramarathon most days with the odd regular marathon here and there. Paul, who won the Eon True Blue of the Year competition in 2008, told TWTD last night: “Today was day 26 of 35. We have now run the entire south-west of England, all of Wales from south to north, all of north-west England, crossed the Scottish border and are now well up the West Highland Way in Scotland. “We have passed many football stadiums on the way. Tonight we arrived in a wee Scottish village called Bridge of Orchy.



“So far we have run 745.56 miles with 21,478 metres of ascent, that’s more than two and a half times the height of Mount Everest!” In 199 hours and three minutes of running so far, with 288 miles and eight days to go, Paul has burnt 91,737 calories and lost 130,419 millilitres of sweat and taken 1,303,499 steps, while Karen hasn't tallied hers up yet. They are running to raise funds for the The Seafarers' Charity, which provides vital funding to support seafarers in need, and Pulmonary Hypertension Association UK, which gives support and information to help people with the condition live better lives. Their JustGiving page can be found here.



Karen has been posting a daily update on her Facebook page with a few photos each day, while their progress can be tracked here.

Photo: Paul Saunders



