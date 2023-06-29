Former Blues Striker Nouble Training With U21s

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 13:41 Former Town striker Frank Nouble has thanked his former Colchester boss John McGreal and Blues manager Kieran McKenna for allowing him to train with the U21s at Playford Road while he looks for another club. Nouble, 31, was with Town between January 2013 and January 2015, scoring five goals in 26 starts and 34 substitute appearances. The one-time Chelsea and West Ham youngster left his latest club Torquay United in May following a short spell. Nouble, who is still based in Ipswich, says he asked McGreal, his manager during the first of his three spells with the U’s if he could do some pre-season work at Playford Road. “I trained with the U21s and my old gaffer John McGreal,” he explained. “I asked if I could train with them and he said he’d ask the first-team manager and the club and they all said it was fine. “I just want to say thank you very much, an absolute pleasure to train there, the standard was great from the young boys, the U21s. “I want to say thank you again to John McGreal and also the first team manager, [Kieran] McKenna, for allowing me to train and get fit until I find a new club. Absolutely amazing experience and hopefully I can do some more sessions with them. “Thanks again Ipswich, and I can just walk home, a two-minute walk. Love it!” Meanwhile, another ex-Town and Colchester man, Tom Eastman, has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old left the U's after 12 years this summer. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt, who also had a spell on loan with Colchester, has joined Salford City on a two-year contract having left Blackpool at the end of 2022/23. Ex-Town skipper Carlos Edwards has joined Hadleigh United for the season ahead, continuing his playing career at the age of 44. @IpswichTown 💙⚽️🏃🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SOPw5uA6x9 — Frank nouble…..NIZ (@FrankNouble) June 29, 2023 Going in today brought back all the memories clubs in great hands atm great to see from inside aswell as out I’m lucky to be able to go in for few days 💙 https://t.co/uth6voLHHa — Frank nouble…..NIZ (@FrankNouble) June 29, 2023

Photo: Action Images



