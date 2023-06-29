Released Harper Joins Burton

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 16:04 Released Blues midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One Burton Albion on a two-year deal. The 23-year-old’s Town contract was terminated by mutual consent yesterday following a disappointing two years at Portman Road. “It felt like the right time of my career and the right club and the right manager to really spring me forward,” Harper told the Brewers official website. “Whenever you sign for a new club there is excitement and you just want to meet the rest of the boys and get going. “It’s great being a Birmingham boy to be here as there’s no place like home and being able to have family around me and supporting me. “The manager has seen the strengths in my game and seen the things to work on. He has ambitions and as a player I share those visions. Burton manager Dino Maamria added: “He's a top midfielder who had a lot of success at a young age but hasn't really been settled after being sent out on loan, which is not easy sometimes. “What he liked about us is that we have given him a home for the next two years and hopefully beyond that. He's still only 23 but already has a lot of experience. But he can still develop and improve. We are delighted to have him here.” Harper joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 from West Brom for a fee understood to be in the region of £500,000, signing a three-year deal. The former England U17 and U19 international started the 2021/22 season in Paul Cook’s side but gradually drifted out of the picture and wasn’t involved after Kieran McKenna took over as boss and was sent on loan to Crewe Alexandra for the second half of the campaign. Having started the Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United, Harper was sent on loan to Exeter for the rest of last season where he made 16 starts and seven sub appearances. In total, the Birmingham-born schemer made 11 starts - six in the league - and eight sub appearances for the Blues without scoring.

Photo: Matchday Images



Hipsterectomy added 16:06 - Jun 29

Is this the news that broke TWTD? 1

PhilTWTD added 16:09 - Jun 29

Ha, no that was some server work which didn't go as smoothly as planned. 1

midastouch added 16:16 - Jun 29

0

ImAbeliever added 16:17 - Jun 29

Excellent. Good luck Rekeem. 0

barrystedmunds added 16:18 - Jun 29

Thank fcek for thot!!! Thought it was my very dubious IT skills failing me again! 0

Saxonblue74 added 16:19 - Jun 29

Best of luck to him. Will probably flourish there 0

Suffolkboy added 16:23 - Jun 29

And the best of luck ! — but sounds a bit of a drifter who lacks spunk and character if he ‘needs’ a new Manager to restore his own belief and confidence .

K M’s record and ability is pretty much established now ,but RH simply didn’t match up ,either to his own expectations or ours ! GO but do push on !

COYB 0

benfromkent added 16:27 - Jun 29

This feels a little odd... If he had time left on his contract (which he clearly did), we'd be able to command some sort of nominal fee for him (if we wanted)? However, we terminate his contract yesterday and the next day he signs for Burton on a free. Ultimately its fairly irrelevant as we happily lose the headcount and wages, but if this was all lined up (which it seems like it was) it just feels a bit strange we didn't look to get a nominal price for him and the whole 'terminated by mutual consent' seems a bit weird. We could have just let Burton sign him for nothing if that was all we could get in order to offload him? Maybe some clever accounting to stop agents getting pay outs or something in that ballpark? Either way, good luck to him though, glad he's got a club. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 16:29 - Jun 29

Couldn’t we have got a few quid for him? Better than nowt! 0

RegencyBlue added 16:31 - Jun 29

Thought we had a player on our hands when he made his debut but that was as good as it got and it was all downhill after that!



Obviously not part of our plans going forward so best for all parties he moves on. 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:42 - Jun 29

We didn't terminate his contract, it was by mutual consent. 0

VanDusen added 17:05 - Jun 29

Guys - think about it and do the maths. So Burton say - "we're not paying a fee for him but we'll take him on a free" and we say no to hold out for a fee. So Burton look elsewhere for their midfield options, we end up not being able to offload him and by the time you've got another couple of months' wages - or worse the whole year - then it's totted up as way beyond anything we could get for a player who's clearly not in our plans. Even before his frustration and resentment starts to fester around the otherwise amazing feelgood feeling at the club at present.



Honestly, some of the armchair businessmen on this forum wouldn't last a month in an open market... 1

