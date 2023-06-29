Nine Subs On Bench in Championship

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 17:05 Championship sides will be able to name nine substitutes from the start of the 2023/24 campaign, the EFL has announced. A statement reads: “Following a discussion by EFL clubs regarding the number of substitutes named in matchday squads, Championship clubs have opted to use five substitutes from nine named (an increase from seven named) from the 2023/24 season. “Clubs in League One and League Two will continue to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench. “In accordance with the League’s articles of association each division is able to propose and adopt amendments or alterations to a variety of fixture related matters, including the number of substitutes.” Teams are limited to making their five changes over three separate occasions during games and half-time. Town, who will be back in the Championship for the first time since 2018/19, face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their opening match on Sunday 6th August.

Photo: Matchday Images



FramlinghamBlue added 17:11 - Jun 29

McKenna = 1 GK, 1DF, 7 Attackers 2

Saxonblue74 added 17:17 - Jun 29

With the number of subs, coaching and medical staff on the bench these days it's a wonder there's room for any fans! 0

TractorfactorSteve added 17:36 - Jun 29

I'm fairly sure Sir Alf's team won the Championship using only 15 players during the entire season. 0

