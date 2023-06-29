Ex-Tractor Girls Winger Grey Joins Lewes

Thursday, 29th Jun 2023 17:21 Departing Ipswich Town Women’s winger Anna Grey has agreed to join Barclays Championship side Lewes. Grey is out of contract with the Blues this summer and her exit, along with that of Abbie Lafayette, was announced by the club last week with a move to a higher division having been expected. The 21-year-old had been with the Tractor Girls for five years having come through the academy and made 72 appearances, scoring 27 goals. The former England U18 and U19 international was runner-up for the 2022/23 Player of the Year award. Speaking to TWTD in May, manager Joe Sheehan admitted he was concerned he might lose members of last season's squad. “A little bit,” he said. “We have nine out of contract. We have some important meetings over the next week because it’s obvious our players attract so many big clubs because of their potential and I think they have served us really well and have been incredibly loyal over four and five years. “So it will be difficult to keep hold of a lot of our players but we’ll see what we can put together and hopefully we can retain as many and recruit and top-up and see where it takes us.”

Photo: Ross Halls



ScottCandage added 17:31 - Jun 29

That's a good move for Anna. And IIRC, Lewes has committed to paying their women's team on par with their men's team. Best of luck to her. 0

