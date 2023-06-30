New Kits Released On Saturday

Friday, 30th Jun 2023 09:38 Town will unveil their home and away kits for the 2023/24 season on Saturday morning with the strips immediately going on general sale online and in Planet Blue. The club shop will open at 8.30am so fans are able to get hold of the new kits ahead of the first friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United in the afternoon (KO 1pm) where the players will be wearing the home strip for the first time. It will stay open until 5pm and again from 10am until 3pm on Sunday. The kits are produced by Umbro for a second season following the change from Adidas a year ago with Ed Sheeran again the sponsor. Ahead of the launch, fans are being encouraged to register their details on Town’s new retail website here. Fans using the click and collect service will not be able to collect their shirts until they have received an email confirmation that the order is ready, which is likely to be between two and four working days.

Photo: ITFC



Europablue added 10:19 - Jun 30

I'm not buying a shirt every year, so I'll skip this one whatever it looks like! 0

