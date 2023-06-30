Blues Linked With Forest Striker Surridge

Friday, 30th Jun 2023 13:28 Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge is the latest striker to be linked with the Blues. Town played down interest in the 24-year-old earlier in the summer, but according to Darren Witcoop from the Daily Mirror, the Forest frontman is now on the wishlist. Surridge, 24, played only played just 305 minutes of Premier League football last season, scoring one goal, in addition to two more in the Carabao Cup. A year previously the Slough-born frontman played a greater role as the Tricky Trees won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, scoring eight times in all competitions during the second half of the campaign having signed from Stoke for £2.2 million in the January window after only six months with the Potters. Overall, the former England U21 international has made 14 starts and 36 sub appearances for Forest, scoring 11 times. Surridge, who has a year left on his contract at the City Ground, started his career with AFC Bournemouth and while a Cherry spent time on loan at Yeovil, Oldham and Swansea. The report also claims Town interest in Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop has cooled, although again the club has previously poured cold water on links with the former Accrington frontman. The Blues are in the market for one, probably two, strikers this summer with Everton’s Ellis Simms one known to be on the list, while Town will almost certainly also be keen to bring former loanee George Hirst back to Portman Road from Leicester. Meanwhile, former Town forward Zanda Siziba, 19, has joined York City having left Yeovil, who he joined in March by mutual consent.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



aardvaark added 13:48 - Jun 30

No thanks -1

tractorboybig added 14:17 - Jun 30

more bullucks

0

planetblue_2011 added 14:23 - Jun 30

Umm not sure on this one!! Surely we will carry on our pursuit for Simms or bring back Hurst would be even better 0

PhilR added 14:25 - Jun 30

Tactical rumours to make Everton think again? 0

Rozeeboy74 added 14:38 - Jun 30

Hardly prolific. Only 8 in half a Championship season. 0

Naylorsrightboot added 14:48 - Jun 30

Doesn’t look the answer for what we want. 0

