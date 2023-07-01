Town Launch New Kits

Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 08:30

Town have launched their home and away kits for the 2023/24 season, inspired by the strips the Blues wore when gaining promotion to the Premier League in 1999/00 and then finishing fifth in the top flight the following season, and with funds going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart.

The two Umbro kits - the traditional blue at home and the orange worn away during 1999/00, the latter also appearing to have a nod towards the 1991/92 third strip - are available from this morning and Town will wear them for the first time in the pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton this afternoon.

Stewart and teammate Martjn Reuser appear in a promotional video along with members of the current men’s and women’s squad.

The club will be donating £2 from every home shirt sold during July to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity backed by Stewart, who revealed last year that he is battling the disease.

The shirts are again sponsored by Ed Sheeran, who also features in the video, while the Running Towards Adversity message is on the inside of the collar and the three stars representing the club’s major trophies are on the back.

Paul Macro, Town’s head of retail, told the club site: “During the first two kit releases of the contract with Umbro we always planned to take inspiration from the past in order to create something new.

“We did that last season, taking inspiration from the early 90s to create two fresh designs, and this season we have focused on the iconic 1999/00 season as the foundation for the new kits.

“This season, we wanted the home kit to have a clean and fresh look after quite a heavy graphic was used in the 2022/23 shirts, so with this in mind we ran a subtle Umbro jacquard throughout the entire front panel of the shirt.

“The away shirt then became the focus for a more graphic orientated design, incorporating a classic Umbro pattern into the front.”

In addition to the men’s, women’s and youth sizes, children’s mini-kits are also on sale.

In addition to the men's, women's and youth sizes, children's mini-kits are also on sale.

Planet Blue is open for sales until 5pm today with long queues having been pictured outside the ground this morning and then from 10am-3pm on Sunday.





Photos: ITFC

Help added 08:33 - Jul 1

Can honestly say not bothered by either. 0

MunichBlue added 08:39 - Jul 1

Last season's much better, still planned to get the home one however no shipping to EU countries, what's that about?! 1

ITFCRedhill added 08:39 - Jul 1

Very underwhelmed I'm afraid. 0

SuffPunch added 08:41 - Jul 1

Nice shirts, class link to the past. 1

SpiritOfJohn added 08:45 - Jul 1

Love the video but the home shirt is lacking the wow factor - the future is orange! 1

ArnieM added 08:46 - Jul 1

VERY disappointed in home shirt, very!



The Away shirt will be the best seller of the two imho …. 2

Bergholtblue added 08:48 - Jul 1

Ah Marcus Stewart and Martijn Reuser, such great memories! 1

Jammstar added 08:49 - Jul 1

The home shirt is quite nice, a call to the past and the video with Stewart et al is great. Something about the white shoulder stripes doesn’t look right though.



The away kit however is 10/10. Go look at the 2014/15 orange away shirt and look how much better this one looks. That’s a promotion winning shirt and I always feel town play just a little better away from home when in orange 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 08:59 - Jul 1

It's a hard one this year, not sure which one to buy, guess I'll have to try both on and check myself out in the mirror 1

HorshamBlue added 09:00 - Jul 1

Misconceived in my view.

There's something depressing about the dated look. -1

NickITFC added 09:00 - Jul 1

I absolutely love both! 2

Taricco_Fan added 09:02 - Jul 1

Don't like the home shirt...sorry. Underwhelming. Was expecting much better.



Away is nice enough.



At least that's some money saved this season. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 09:04 - Jul 1

This may be an age thing, but I like! Not the orange one - don't like orange for any kit, except maybe a hi-vis jacket - but the blue one. I like the collar, and the new kit is very similar to the Greene King one I still have when we went up 1999/2000. That's always been one of my favourites. But as long as we play well, no-one should worry too much about what the shirt looks like. 1

BlueRuin69 added 09:05 - Jul 1

I like them 👌🏼 1

unstableblue added 09:06 - Jul 1





https://shop.itfc.co.uk/products/2324-adult-home-shirt-blue?variant=451446215478 I think the home shirt is great, will look better in reality, as collar detailing not coming out in photos (better photo in store, see below). Away for me is the missed opportunity, but great to get Orange back. And it’s a great retro nod to the glorious Burley premiership promotion season. 2

churchmans added 09:10 - Jul 1

Gutted!! Hate collars on any sports shirts! And even more white now!!! Last seasons all blue shirt was qaulity!

I will wait till next season 0

Len_Brennan added 09:18 - Jul 1

I still have mine from 99/00, although it's a bit snug, and I prefer it to the look of the new one - is the white patch on the slieve too thick maybe?

Of course it'll sell, but I fear that the club will be disappointed by the numbers, due to it being somewhat underwhelming & the fact that so many people bought at least 2 new shirts (all 3 were superior to this year's 2 new ones) just 12 months ago.

I quite like the orange away shirt, but it is nowhere near the black & red stripes for me. 0

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 09:20 - Jul 1

Both very poor

Worst shirts we've had in years

Won't be buying either 0

churchmans added 09:21 - Jul 1

I think i could get used to it 0