Life's a Pitch to Return as Life's a Pitch TV

Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 09:20 Life’s a Pitch is set to return as Life’s a Pitch TV, a video podcast featuring Blues legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman as well as show hosts Mark Murphy MBE and TWTD’s Phil Ham. The show, which started at the beginning of the 2011/12 season, was axed from its BBC Radio Suffolk Saturday lunchtime slot earlier this year as part of the swingeing cuts to BBC local radio, having returned from a Covid-related hiatus last summer. Life’s a Pitch TV will return on YouTube and various audio platforms from Thursday 20th July ahead of the Blues’ return to the Championship. Local businessman Mark Calver has been instrumental in getting the studio and facilities up and running having been aghast when he learnt that the show was to be axed. He said: “When I heard Life’s a Pitch was ending on the radio, my first thought was ‘No, this can’t happen, we must do something to keep the team together and the show alive!’”



Murphy, the show’s host from its inception, is delighted it will continue in its new format. “I am so excited to be able to keep this popular show going and take it onto YouTube,” he said. “Being on camera might make me try and lose some weight”. “With Town back in the Championship, there’s no better time to launch the new version of the show.” Joining the team will be former Town and England defender Osman, who said: “I would like to say what a privilege it is to be asked to join Mark, Terry, and Phil on the brand-new Life’s a Pitch TV YouTube podcast. “I’m really looking forward to chatting all things Ipswich Town and can’t wait to get started.” Former Ipswich and England skipper Butcher took over alongside Murphy and Ham on the radio version of Life’s a Pitch when former Town defender Kevin Beattie passed away suddenly in September 2018. Butcher said: “I was proud to follow my hero The Beat onto the show and now to have my defensive partner Russell Osman alongside me for Life’s a Pitch TV. I cannot wait to get started.” Ham added: “For the second summer running Life’s a Pitch makes a Lazarus-like return. I’m looking forward to being reunited with Mark and Terry and delighted that Russell, another of my boyhood heroes, is joining the team.” The show will air every Thursday and will be available to watch on YouTube and listen to on a variety of audio platforms at any time, including, as has become traditional, on the way to the game. You can find and subscribe to the YouTube channel now, which will help the show grow and become even bigger and better. Life’s a Pitch TV goes live on Thursday July 20th, for more information, including advertising enquiries, contact Mark Murphy at Mark Murphy Media on 07775 577873 or mark@markmurphymedia.co.uk.

Photos: Life's a Pitch TV/Graphics Come Hither Design



