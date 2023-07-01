First-Half Line-Up at Felixstowe

Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 12:31 Town have named their line-up for the first half of this afternoon’s 30-minute each way friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United (KO 1pm). As at Needham Market last year, the Blues are expected to field a different team in each half. Nathan Broadhead and new signing Jack Taylor aren’t expected to be involved as they start pre-season training on Monday having been away with international squads earlier this month. Ipswich Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Ball, Davis, Morsy, Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Edwards, Ladapo.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



KiwiTractor added 12:36 - Jul 1

Get stuck in lads 0

Linkboy13 added 12:48 - Jul 1

Fielding quite a strong lineup but just a preseason kick about for Ipswich. Nice to see local football and Felixstowe getting a cash boost before the start of the season. 0

dirtyboy added 12:55 - Jul 1

Photo of fans getting new kits signed! Some effort! 0

BigSteve added 13:09 - Jul 1

Glad to see Edmundson back playing again 2

Runner added 13:40 - Jul 1

Looks like: 3, 3, 3, 1, to me.the 0

Runner added 13:41 - Jul 1

How did the first half end? 0

solemio added 14:01 - Jul 1

The ref blew his whistle, Runner. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments