First-Half Line-Up at Felixstowe
Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 12:31
Town have named their line-up for the first half of this afternoon’s 30-minute each way friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United (KO 1pm).
As at Needham Market last year, the Blues are expected to field a different team in each half.
Nathan Broadhead and new signing Jack Taylor aren’t expected to be involved as they start pre-season training on Monday having been away with international squads earlier this month.
Ipswich Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Ball, Davis, Morsy, Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Edwards, Ladapo.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]