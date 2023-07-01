Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
First-Half Line-Up at Felixstowe
Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 12:31

Town have named their line-up for the first half of this afternoon’s 30-minute each way friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United (KO 1pm).

As at Needham Market last year, the Blues are expected to field a different team in each half.

Nathan Broadhead and new signing Jack Taylor aren’t expected to be involved as they start pre-season training on Monday having been away with international squads earlier this month.

Ipswich Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Ball, Davis, Morsy, Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Edwards, Ladapo.


KiwiTractor added 12:36 - Jul 1
Get stuck in lads
0

Linkboy13 added 12:48 - Jul 1
Fielding quite a strong lineup but just a preseason kick about for Ipswich. Nice to see local football and Felixstowe getting a cash boost before the start of the season.
0

dirtyboy added 12:55 - Jul 1
Photo of fans getting new kits signed! Some effort!
0

BigSteve added 13:09 - Jul 1
Glad to see Edmundson back playing again
2

Runner added 13:40 - Jul 1
Looks like: 3, 3, 3, 1, to me.the
0

Runner added 13:41 - Jul 1
How did the first half end?
0

solemio added 14:01 - Jul 1
The ref blew his whistle, Runner.
0


