Felixstowe & Walton 0-4 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 13:45 Freddie Ladapo has scored twice and Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards once each to give Town a 4-0 half-time lead in their 30-minute each way opening pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United. As at Needham Market last year, fielded a different team in each half, while Nathan Broadhead and new signing Jack Taylor weren’t involved as they start pre-season training on Monday having been away with international squads. In the first half, Christian Walton started in goal behind a backline of Janoi Donacien, Dominic Ball, George Edmundson and Leif Davis. Skipper Sam Morsy and Cameron Humphreys were in the centre of midfield with Marcus Harness, Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards in a three behind central striker Freddie Ladapo. For Felixstowe, ex-Blues academy players Callum Bennett and Zak Brown were in their starting XI but neither Jack Ainsley nor his brother Stuart were in the squad. Town went ahead in the fifth minute via the first serious chance of the game. Edwards played a low free-kick in from the left, Harness swept a shot goalwards and home keeper James Bradbrook saved. However, Ladapo was on hand to tap home from close range. Two minutes later, the former Rotherham man netted his second. Harness clipped a ball into the striker, who chested his way beyond a defender before poking past the advancing Bradbrook. On 16, with Town unsurprisingly dominating, Ladapo was sent away on the left but was flagged offside as be bore down on goal. Moments later, Harness almost profited from an underhit back-pass, reaching it before Bradbrook but the keeper was able to get enough of a hand on it to prevent the forward from getting past him. In the 25th minute, the Seasiders had what looked to be a decent shout for a penalty when Humphreys appeared to pull back Brown after the former Town academy striker had got round the outside of him inside the area on the right. However, referee Alan Dale waved away the protests. Play quickly returned to the other end and Ladapo found space and smashed a low shot from the edge of the area not too far wide. A minute from half-time, Harness slammed a shot off a defender and wide for a corner and moments into time added on, the Blues made it 3-0. The ball was worked in from the left and Aluko used his quick feet to find space before shooting past Bradbrook to his right. And in the third minute of injury time, Town added their fourth, Harness dummying on the edge of the area before Edwards curled into the net. Aluko curled just over as the Blues went looking for a fifth, then just before the whistle, Harness looped over after the ball had fallen loose in the box. Town will change their entire XI for the second half with Vaclav Hladky in goal with Harry Clarke, Luke Woolfenden, Elkan Baggott and Greg Leigh in front of him. Massimo Luongo and Lee Evans will be in the centre of midfield with academy scholar Rio Morgan likely to be in the three behind lone striker Kayden Jackson with Panutche Camara and Conor Chaplin. Felixstowe & Walton: Bradbrook, Bennett, Blackburn, Kerridge, Bullard (c), C Ottley-Gooch, Brown, Warren, Mayhew, Matthews, Howell. Subs: Ford, Hasanally, Leggett, Santa, De La Paz, Costa. Ipswich Town First Half: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Ball, Davis, Morsyn (c), Humphreys, Harness, Aluko, Edwards, Ladapo. Second Half: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Baggott, Leigh, Evans, Luongo, Camara, Morgan, Chaplin, Jackson. Subs: F Barbrook, Hayes.

Photo: Matchday Images



No Burns or Burgess today then

