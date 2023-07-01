McKenna: El Mizouni Set For Loan and Baggott Could Join Him

Saturday, 1st Jul 2023 17:02 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that midfielder Idris El Mizouni has been in communication with a number of clubs regarding a loan move, while Elkan Baggott could also go out for another spell elsewhere. The Tunisia international spent a highly successful spell with Leyton Orient last season, helping the O’s to the League Two title. TWTD revealed that Derby and Wycombe are among the clubs eyeing the 22-year-old last month, while Charlton have more recently joined them in making a loan approach to Town. Watford, Plymouth and Aberdeen are also understood to have been keeping tabs on the academy product, while Orient would be interesting in a reunion. The Paris-born schemer was absent for this afternoon’s friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United as he considers where he will spend his 2023/24. “Idris is looking at his options at the moment, coming off a really good season,” manager McKenna said. “We’ve been open with that one, have communicated with Idris over the summer where if the right loan move is available, we would like to keep him playing because he’s got such good momentum for him from last year. “It’s now about what the right move is for Idris and for the club as well. He’s had communication with a few different clubs, he’s been at the training ground this week training, but his main focus, rightly so at the moment, is securing the right move for him next summer, and hopefully that will sorted in the not too distant future.” McKenna says the thinking regarding Elkan Baggott, 20, who had time at Gillingham and Cheltenham last year, is similar. “We’re having those discussions,” he said. “I’ve got to speak to Elkan early next week, so I won’t say too much because I like to speak to the players first. “We like Elkan, we think he’s got a really, really good attributes but for a young defender it’s important to get games. “He got some games last year, in the second half not as many as we wanted, so there’s a good possibility he will go out on loan this season to try and add to his experience and develop those qualities that he has.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments