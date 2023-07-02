Walton: Definitely the Best Championship Squad I've Been Part Of

Sunday, 2nd Jul 2023 10:00 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Christian Walton was pleased to be back in match action as the Blues kicked off their pre-season with a 6-0 victory over Felixstowe & Walton United and believes the squad is better than any he has been a part of in the Championship. Freddie Ladapo (two), Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Kayden Jackson and Panutche Camara were all on target in the 30-minutes-a-half match at the AGL Arena. “It’s good for the community, that's all part of it and it is a big thing,” Walton said. “It's good for the fans to have something to do again on a Saturday afternoon which is always nice and there was a good turnout. It’s good exercise for us and for the Felixstowe lads as well to play against us is a good test for them. “They always are [quiet for goalkeepers]. It's just a matter of getting back into the swing of things and just getting your distances on the pitch right again and just getting back into the flow of it. “You never know what can crop up in these games but it's a good workout for everyone and it's a good day for everyone as well.” With the squad having returned to training on Monday, Walton said pre-season for goalkeepers differs to that of outfield players and highlighted the work of goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin. The 27-year-old said: “We do hard sessions but it's not a matter of running lengths of the pitch, it’s more detailed to the specific position of a goalkeeper really and that's improved over the years. “It's still a strenuous part of the season and one that I really enjoy to get ready for the first game. “Rene works us hard, he’s big on it. I think we all want to work hard and be back in the place where we left off last year. Hard work is the main thing during this time.” Explaining what skills regress during the break, Walton said: “I think it's just hand-eye coordination and a bit of everything really. I felt like I was in such good rhythm at the end of the season that it's almost like you just want to pick up where you left off, but that's never the case no matter who you are unless you’re playing internationals through the summer. “It’s about making sure I get back to that level as quick as I can which is the big thing and I feel that I’m part-way there already from the first week and the way we've trained. As long as it keeps improving over the next few weeks, I’ll be more than ready.” Later this month, the Town squad will be heading to Austria for a training camp, a trip that Walton believes will be important for team bonding and learning.

“I think it's really good,” he said. “Last year we went to Loughborough and I thought that was a good week, especially for the new lads that had signed, a real togetherness and it helps them settle into the group. “I think Austria will be the same, hopefully we'll have some new players and Jack Taylor will be back in. “It will be good for them to get settled, but it's also a big learning week with stuff the manager wants to put in place on the pitch that we’ll work through throughout the time we're there, whether it's in meeting rooms or out on the pitch, we'll be putting a big emphasis on that as well. “It's a learning week as well as a togetherness and a coming together with building that spirit that we've already got.” Asked if he knows a lot about new recruit Jack Taylor, Walton said: “I don't, I've just played against him last year. I think he struggled in the game he played at their place because we were so dominant, I don't think many of their players touched the ball. “He’s a clear quality player, so we're looking forward to having him in the group and he’ll be more than welcomed into the group. I'm sure he’ll love it here.” Both Massimo Luongo and Sone Aluko have signed contract extensions to stay with the Blues for another year. Walton says the experience the pair bring is something that cannot be bought. He said: “Two experienced players, especially at Championship level. You need as much experience as possible going into what will be a big season with a lot of big teams that also have a lot of experience, so to have two players like that around the places is big. “The input Mass had on finishing the season last year was outstanding and he was one of the big players for us and produced big moments. We’re all really happy for those two to be back with us.” While the focus looks ahead to the upcoming season, Walton, who won the League One Golden Glove last campaign, says it is important to take in last season’s promotion and cherish those moments. “It was hard at the time to almost take in what happened because we needed to keep winning as many games as possible,” he said. “We thought Peterborough was a massive win, but we couldn't really celebrate it at the time and then Barnsley was a massive win, but we couldn't celebrate it. And then Exeter was the final celebration.” He added: “Some players might never get a promotion again and you've got to keep those memories for life. To do it with a team like Ipswich makes it even more special. “Great memories, but now that’s just a memory and it's now into the season and focusing on Sunderland away.” Walton has 83 appearances in the second tier and is keen to use his experience to help other members of the squad. He said: “Over two seasons I've had in the Championship and then spent a lot of time on the bench in the Championship at Brighton when they got promoted. “I'd say I've got a lot of experience for the level and I want to bring that to the team as much as possible and help everyone else. We’ve got a lot of experience so we’ll all be pushing in that direction.” On comparing the Ipswich squad of today to previous Championship squads he has been a part of, Walton said: “Definitely the best, I think. I went to Wigan on the back of a League One season, but the infrastructure wasn't quite the same as what we've got here. “The players that we've signed are of a high quality. At Wigan we did have high quality players, I’ve got to say that, but I just feel like the togetherness and everything that's built in place here is a lot better. “I also feel like I'm in a better position than I was when I was going out on loan to clubs in the Championship, I feel like I've got a home here and I'm really settled. To keep improving with this manager will hopefully make me a better player at that level. “Going on loan is never easy, obviously there’s lads at Ipswich that are going out on loan, and it isn't easy with the uncertainty of not knowing where you're going and that can get overlooked sometimes. “The loan system is a big thing in a football club, but it helped me a lot and now I'm in a place where I'm really enjoying my football and I want to keep improving and keep working.” The Blues’ Championship return will begin with a televised trip to Sunderland on Sunday 6th August, a fixture the Town shot-stopper is relishing. “I think that's what you all want to be part of,” he said. “That's part of being in the Championship, more televised games and a platform to showcase what we're about. To start on Sky will be nice to show everyone how good we are and it will be a good test, they're obviously a really good team that did well last year.” On his summer break, Walton said: “I went back home to Cornwall and spent some time there and then got abroad for 10 days which was nice. And then it’s just working hard in the off-season when I was at home and making sure I was prepared for coming back in.” On the new kits, which were released yesterday morning, Walton said: “Very nice, probably a little bit better than last year’s. I like the home shirt, a bit retro, really nice.” The recent contract extensions of Conor Chaplin and manager Kieran McKenna has raised the question over Walton’s terms, which are set to expire next summer, although with the club having an option for a further season. On the possibility of a new contract, Walton said: “Maybe, I'm not sure. Not that I’ve heard of but I’m not really thinking about that, it's more just working hard. “I've got time on my contract, so I’ll just make sure I'm getting the stuff right on the pitch and that stuff takes care of itself.”

