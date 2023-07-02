Town Linked With Free Agent Cathcart
Sunday, 2nd Jul 2023 18:56
Town are reported to be interested in free agent former Watford centre-half Craig Cathcart.
According to the Daily Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the Blues and League One Reading are among a number of teams interested in the 34-year-old 72-times-capped Northern Ireland international.
While Town look set to be in the market for another central defender this summer, and most likely an experienced one to take on the role vacated by Richard Keogh following his release in May, we understand the story is nothing more than a rumour at this stage.
Belfast-born Cathcart started his English career with Manchester United’s academy but left Old Trafford before making a senior appearance.
The 6ft 2in tall defender spent time on loan at Royal Antwerp, Plymouth and Watford while with the Red Devils before joining Blackpool on a permanent basis in August 2010 ahead of their only Premier League season.
After four years at Bloomfield Road, Cathcart returned to the Hornets on a full-time basis in June 2014, where he stayed until his release this summer.
Over his two spells, in which he featured in six Premier League seasons, Cathcart made 243 starts and 19 sub appearances, scoring eight times.
Photo: Matchday Images
