Town Linked With Free Agent Cathcart

Sunday, 2nd Jul 2023 18:56 Town are reported to be interested in free agent former Watford centre-half Craig Cathcart. According to the Daily Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, the Blues and League One Reading are among a number of teams interested in the 34-year-old 72-times-capped Northern Ireland international. While Town look set to be in the market for another central defender this summer, and most likely an experienced one to take on the role vacated by Richard Keogh following his release in May, we understand the story is nothing more than a rumour at this stage. Belfast-born Cathcart started his English career with Manchester United’s academy but left Old Trafford before making a senior appearance. The 6ft 2in tall defender spent time on loan at Royal Antwerp, Plymouth and Watford while with the Red Devils before joining Blackpool on a permanent basis in August 2010 ahead of their only Premier League season. Ipswich among the clubs keen on signing experienced defender Craig Cathcart. The Northern Irishman, who has just Watford and is available on a free, also has been considered by League One Reading. #itfc #Ipswich #Reading — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 2, 2023 After four years at Bloomfield Road, Cathcart returned to the Hornets on a full-time basis in June 2014, where he stayed until his release this summer. Over his two spells, in which he featured in six Premier League seasons, Cathcart made 243 starts and 19 sub appearances, scoring eight times.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Shineyblueknives added 19:06 - Jul 2

It's a no from me, 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:10 - Jul 2

We might as well have Keogh a years contract

For me would like to see a young central Defended who is better than Woolfenden or at least as good so that there is competition for that spot 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments