New Kits Fastest-Selling in Town History

Monday, 3rd Jul 2023 16:09 Town new home and away kits, which were launched on Saturday morning, have become the fastest-selling in the club’s history with more than £11,000 already raised for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. The Blues sold in excess of 6,500 in the first day of sale, double the record set a year ago. That figure has now climbed to more than 8,000, 5,500 home shirts and 2,500 away. Town are donating £2 from every home shirt sold in July to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart, who revealed last year that he is battling the disease and who featured in the club’s promotional video and photos. The first-team wore the new home strip in the pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday afternoon. “I pulled up at Felixstowe and was amazed by how many people were already wearing the new kits, which had only gone on sale a few hours earlier,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club website. “We’re working in partnership with Marcus and his wife Louise, who were both so supportive as part of the launch, and we as a club want to support him and the charity he is working with. “Two pounds from every home kit we sell in July will be going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, so I’d ask fans to get along, buy the kit and remember we are supporting Marcus. “Sales have flown and we’re so grateful to the fans who have gone out and bought the new shirts.” The two kits remain on sale in-store at Planet Blue and online.



Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 16:28 - Jul 3

The away shirt I could understand its popularity, but not the home shirt. Not a favourite of mine that’s for sure, but hey, each to their own eh guys! -1

Bluefish11 added 16:31 - Jul 3

Has TWTD become the home of ITFC's whingebag fans? After all the negativity on here on Saturday about the new kit, low and behold it becomes a record setter!

To be honest my enjoyment of all the positivity of the last 12 months is often soured by reading the vitriloic statements by the same old culprits on here. Some of you are just so bitter when someone else disagrees with your opinion! And that is my opinion, just be respectful of your fellow fans... and I love the new kit, que the usual bitter critics... 1

joyousblue added 16:38 - Jul 3

Well said bluefish11 totally agree with you 0

