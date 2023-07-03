New Kits Fastest-Selling in Town History
Monday, 3rd Jul 2023 16:09
Town new home and away kits, which were launched on Saturday morning, have become the fastest-selling in the club’s history with more than £11,000 already raised for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.
The Blues sold in excess of 6,500 in the first day of sale, double the record set a year ago.
That figure has now climbed to more than 8,000, 5,500 home shirts and 2,500 away.
Town are donating £2 from every home shirt sold in July to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart, who revealed last year that he is battling the disease and who featured in the club’s promotional video and photos.
The first-team wore the new home strip in the pre-season friendly at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday afternoon.
“I pulled up at Felixstowe and was amazed by how many people were already wearing the new kits, which had only gone on sale a few hours earlier,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club website.
“We’re working in partnership with Marcus and his wife Louise, who were both so supportive as part of the launch, and we as a club want to support him and the charity he is working with.
“Two pounds from every home kit we sell in July will be going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, so I’d ask fans to get along, buy the kit and remember we are supporting Marcus.
“Sales have flown and we’re so grateful to the fans who have gone out and bought the new shirts.”
The two kits remain on sale in-store at Planet Blue and online.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Strikers by ad_wilkin
Finally, let's take a look at the area where a signing is most likely going to be needed.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Wingers by ad_wilkin
As we move further down the pitch it gets a bit harder to find spaces.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Defenders by ad_wilkin
Next up, we move onto the defence and in terms of numbers it looks pretty well stocked with the only departure being Richard Keogh.
A Look at Potential Transfer Targets: Goalkeepers by ad_wilkin
Having recently enjoyed my first ever season as a season ticket holder, followed by a chance meeting with the Ipswich Town squad in Vegas, my passion for contributing to the Town community has well and truly been stoked!
Then or Now? by essexccc
There has been considerable discussion recently about the relative merits of today’s club and team compared with the club and teams in what I will call 'the golden era' of Sir Bobby Robson, which I was fortunate enough to have experienced.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]