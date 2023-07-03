Brasero-Carreira Departs Tractor Girls
Monday, 3rd Jul 2023 18:28
Ipswich Town Women’s midfielder Sarah Brasero-Carreira has left the club after turning down a new contract, becoming the third Tractor Girls regular to depart this summer.
The 18-year-old moved to the Blues from Sprowston in the summer of 2020, making her senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Women's FA Cup tie against Peterborough Northern Star. She went on to make 43 appearances for Town scoring seven goals.
Town have already lost winger Anna Grey, who has joined Barclays Championship Lewes, and defender Abbie Lafayette. Brasero-Carreira and Lafayette similarly look set for a move to the second tier.
Speaking to TWTD in May, manager Joe Sheehan admitted he was concerned he might lose members of last season's squad.
“A little bit,” he said. “We have nine out of contract. We have some important meetings over the next week because it’s obvious our players attract so many big clubs because of their potential and I think they have served us really well and have been incredibly loyal over four and five years.
“So it will be difficult to keep hold of a lot of our players but we’ll see what we can put together and hopefully we can retain as many and recruit and top-up and see where it takes us.”
Sheehan's squad were back at Playford Road yesterday for the start of pre-season training.
Photo: Ross Halls
|
