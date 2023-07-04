Pompey Boss Dismisses Camara Claims
Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 09:20
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has dismissed claims he is targeting Blues midfielder Panutche Camara.
The 26-year-old joined Town last summer for £500,000 from Plymouth but endured a tough 2022/23 due to an adductor injury which required three operations, making only one start and three sub appearances, playing just a minute in the league, while scoring his first goal for the club at Bracknell in the FA Cup.
Over recent days social media sources have linked the Guinea-Bissau international with Pompey, but Mousinho has poured cold water on the link.
“Camara was excellent for Plymouth a couple of seasons ago,” he told the Portsmouth News.
“He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.
“He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.
“When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in.
“It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record.”
Camara played the second half for the Blues in Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season at Felixstowe & Walton and was among the scorers in the 6-0 win.
Ex-Blues defender Levi Andoh and one-time Town trialist Quevin Castro have both joined National League York City. Another former Town man, Zanda Siziba, signed last week having left the Glovers.
