Pompey Boss Dismisses Camara Claims

Tuesday, 4th Jul 2023 09:20

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has dismissed claims he is targeting Blues midfielder Panutche Camara.

The 26-year-old joined Town last summer for £500,000 from Plymouth but endured a tough 2022/23 due to an adductor injury which required three operations, making only one start and three sub appearances, playing just a minute in the league, while scoring his first goal for the club at Bracknell in the FA Cup.

Over recent days social media sources have linked the Guinea-Bissau international with Pompey, but Mousinho has poured cold water on the link.

“Camara was excellent for Plymouth a couple of seasons ago,” he told the Portsmouth News.

“He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.

“He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.

“When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in.

“It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record.”

Camara played the second half for the Blues in Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season at Felixstowe & Walton and was among the scorers in the 6-0 win.

Elsewhere, former Blues striker Frank Nouble, who trained with Town's U21s last week Ex-Blues defender Levi Andoh and one-time Town trialist Quevin Castro have both joined National League York City. Another former Town man, Zanda Siziba, signed last week having left the Glovers.

ArnieM added 09:34 - Jul 4

I really hope we don’t offload Camara.. I think he’s going to be really good now his injury problems are behind him ( hopefully) 10

bluearmy78 added 09:46 - Jul 4

Totally agree with you ArnieM, he’s a class player when fit & you don’t spend 500k on a player if you don’t think he’s worth it. He was just very unfortunate that he had to require a few operations on his groin. When fully fit I think he’ll be an integral part of the squad

Linkboy13 added 10:08 - Jul 4

Didn't go to the match on Saturday did Camara look fit and sharp. 1

BrettenhamBlue added 10:22 - Jul 4

By all accounts, he was excellent. But was only on the pitch for 30 + minutes Linkboy13 2

JewellintheTown added 10:24 - Jul 4

Sounds to me like John Mousinho is a wheel kicker. He's interested but wants to knock the price down. 1

Bazza8564 added 10:31 - Jul 4

I think the Journos are really really bored now.



Camara is, by all accounts, an excellent prospect and the fact KM protected him at the end of last season to get him 100% speaks volumes for how much promise he has. Im expecting him, Sam, Massimo and Jack to be our main 4 in MF this season, talk of him moving on surely is utter cr*p 2

Europablue added 10:41 - Jul 4

It makes you appreciate KM and how he will refuse to comment on other clubs' players!

It would be a shame not to give Camara a chance, but obviously, I'll trust KM on that. Clearly, Camara was brought in for a reason, but injuries put players down the pecking order and other players are 1 year further along than he is in terms of integrating into the team. The other thing is that we are a league higher and fortunately for the supporters, the club is shopping in the more expensive section, unfortunately, for our current players, they could very well be replaced and not get much of a chance to prove themselves if they have a bit of bad luck. 0

Radlett_blue added 10:45 - Jul 4

Like many Town players in the past, Camara seems to have become a better player by not playing. From what Plymouth fans say, he's an energetic box to box midfield player, but not a particularly good passer. Whether he's good enough to start regularly in the Championship is unknown. He seemed to be relatively injury free until last year, but the jury is very much out until he puts in a solid run of games, which he may not get at Town this season. He will probably stay here until January as he will be hard to shift until he's proved his fitness. 0

CalmoreBlue added 10:51 - Jul 4

And there lies a classic example of how professional and humble KM is.

Unlike most managers, Pompey boss included he would simply say” he’s not our player to comment on, a very exciting player but with all due respect he’s an Ipswich Town player “.

End of.

